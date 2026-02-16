Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has added another company to its list of formally licensed cryptocurrency trading platforms, according to a Friday announcement.

The SFC’s list of licensed virtual asset trading platforms includes Victory Fintech Company Limited as the latest of now 12 cryptocurrency and blockchain entities on the Hong Kong regulator’s website. The addition of Victory marked the first time since June 2025 that the SFC had approved a crypto trading platform in Hong Kong.

Although Hong Kong has been known for some time as a particularly strict jurisdiction in for crypto companies to operate in, authorities have been pursuing unlicensed virtual asset trading platforms as a criminal offense since June 2024. Many exchanges that had previously been operating in Hong Kong shut down, while others like OKX and Bybit withdrew their licensing applications.

In January, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christopher Hui, said regulators, including those at the SFC, were planning to submit a draft ordinance for providers offering crypto advisory services sometime in 2026. While a dozen companies are now licensed under the SFC, Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority listed no licensed stablecoin issuers as of Monday.

HK allows licensed companies to engage in crypto margin financing, perpetual trading

The addition of Victory Fintech came just a few days after Hong Kong’s SFC said it will allow licensed brokers to provide virtual asset margin financing. The securities regulator’s guidance only allows Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) to be eligible as collateral, initially.

The SFC also outlined a framework for trading platforms to offer perpetual contracts to professional investors.

