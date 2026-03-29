OnePay, which is majority-owned by Walmart, has added more than a dozen crypto tokens to its offerings that the executive responsible for digital assets said “meet a high bar” that’s been set by the banking app’s customers.

Since launching in January, offering Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on its its nascent crypto platform, OnePay on Thursday added SUI (SUI), Polygon (POL) and Arbitrum (ARB) just days after listing another 10 tokens, including Solana (SOL), , Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and PAX Gold (PAXG).

“We plan on continuing to expand thoughtfully, prioritizing assets that meet a high bar: demand, liquidity, regulatory clarity and long-term utility,” Ron Rojany, OnePay’s general manager, Core App & Crypto, told Cointelegraph in an email.

“We’re less focused on chasing the latest asset and more focused on offering a curated set of assets that align with how our customers actually use and think about their money,” he said.

Rojany would not disclose any figures on crypto adoption among OnePay’s account holders, saying only that the fintech is seeing “strong engagement, particularly among customers who are newer to crypto and are looking for an easy and integrated way to get started.”

OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans.

The company also offers a digital wallet that customers can use at checkout in Walmart stores and on the retailing giant’s website. The retailing giant’s US operations had net sales of $462.4 billion in fiscal 2025, according to the company’s latest annual report.

“We’re still early and our focus is on building our crypto platform the right way: creating a trusted, safe and intuitive experience for everyday customers,” Rojany said.

Related: BNP Paribas adds six Bitcoin, Ether ETNs for retail clients in France

Fintech pursuit of superapp gets boost from SEC chair

OnePay is not the only company pursuing a financial services superapp. In late September, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong outlined plans to build a crypto superapp, offering credit cards, payments and Bitcoin rewards to rival traditional banks.

Earlier this month, Japan’s Startale Group said it would use funding from a recently completed $50 million Series A investment round to develop its superapp to integrate payments, asset management and onchain services into a single platform.

US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins in September expressed support for platforms offering multiple financial services under one regulatory framework.

The regulator’s updated strategy includes allowing platforms to operate as “super-apps” that can facilitate trading, lending and staking of digital assets under one regulatory umbrella.

“I have directed the Commission staff to develop further guidance and proposals ultimately to make this ‘super-app’ vision a reality,” Atkins said in July.

Magazine: Bitcoin may take 7 years to upgrade to post-quantum — BIP-360 co-author