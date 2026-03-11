US banking giant Wells Fargo has filed a trademark application covering a wide range of cryptocurrency trading, payments and blockchain software services.

A filing submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Tuesday seeks protection for the name “WFUSD.” The application is currently awaiting assignment to an examining attorney, according to official trademark records.

The filing outlines a broad list of potential products and services linked to digital assets, including “cryptocurrency trading services; cryptocurrency exchange services; cryptocurrency payment processing; financial brokerage services for cryptocurrency trading; electronic transfer of virtual currencies.”

The trademark also covers software tools designed for blockchain ecosystems. The application lists downloadable software for staking digital assets, accessing non-fungible tokens (NFTs), managing crypto wallets and executing digital asset trades.

Wells Fargo filing includes staking and tokenization

Other services mentioned in the filing include cryptocurrency payment processing, electronic transfers of virtual currencies and financial data feeds providing price information to blockchain-based smart contracts.

In addition to trading infrastructure, Wells Fargo’s trademark application references software-as-a-service platforms for tokenizing assets, verifying blockchain transactions and enabling cryptocurrency staking operations. The filing also includes authentication services and blockchain-based data transmission tools used in decentralized applications.

Wells Fargo files for WFUSD trademark. Source: USPTO

While trademark filings do not guarantee a product launch, companies often use them to secure branding for potential future offerings.

Wells Fargo is a prominent American multinational financial services company and one of the “Big Four” US banks.

Banks ramp up stablecoin push

The new trademark filing comes after several major US banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo itself, reportedly discussed a joint stablecoin project in 2025.

Earlier this year, Fidelity Digital Assets also launched the Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD), a 1:1 US dollar-pegged, fully collateralized stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

