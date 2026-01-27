Blockchain company Wemade added Chainlink Labs to its Global Alliance for KRW Stablecoins (GAKS), expanding the consortium’s data and oracle infrastructure as it builds compliance-focused rails for won-pegged stablecoins.

On Tuesday, Wemade announced that Chainlink will provide technical support for data integrity, infrastructure standards and tokenized asset use cases. Wemade said Chainlink’s role will also focus on supporting standardization and enabling alliance members to leverage oracle services.

The addition follows earlier partnerships with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, security auditor CertiK and remittance provider SentBe, which collectively formed the GAKS initiative.

The move comes as South Korea’s stablecoin policy debate remains unresolved, with authorities divided over issuer eligibility and oversight. GAKS’ focus on infrastructure rather than issuance highlights how industry players are preparing for regulatory clarity while avoiding direct exposure to unresolved policy risks.

Cointelegraph reached out to Chainlink for comment on its future role in the consortium but had not received a response by publication.

Compliance-first infrastructure, not issuance

GAKS was launched in November 2025 as part of Wemade’s broader push to reset its blockchain strategy after years of operational and regulatory setbacks.

On Nov. 28, Wemade said the alliance would support StableNet, a dedicated mainnet for KRW-backed stablecoins, acting as a technology and consortium partner while avoiding the role of issuer.

Within the alliance, Chainalysis would be responsible for monitoring and threat detection, CertiK for node validation and security audits and SentBe for regulated remittance infrastructure across jurisdictions.

Chainlink’s inclusion adds an oracle layer that can support price data, onchain verification, and other data-driven functions commonly required by institutional digital asset systems.

“Through close collaboration with Chainlink, we will continue to build a sound KRW stablecoin ecosystem,” said Wemade vice president Kim SukWhan.

Regulatory backdrop shapes industry posture

The infrastructure-first approach also reflects mounting regulatory caution in South Korea.

At the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Chang-yong warned that won-denominated stablecoins could complicate foreign exchange management and capital flow controls, adding friction to ongoing legislative debates over stablecoin issuance rules.

Lawmakers remain divided over whether only banks should be allowed to issue won-pegged stablecoins or whether non-bank entities should be allowed under regulatory oversight.

