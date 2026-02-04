What Dubai’s ban on Monero and Zcash signals for regulated crypto

Key takeaways

Dubai does not criminalize privacy coins yet has ordered them to be removed from regulated financial channels. This means licensed firms in the DIFC can no longer trade, promote or package them into investment products.

From a compliance perspective, privacy-by-default features conflict with AML and sanctions frameworks that require transaction visibility, making certain tokens structurally incompatible with regulated intermediaries.

The policy reflects a broader global trend, as regulators in Europe, the US and parts of Asia are also restricting privacy-focused assets on licensed crypto platforms and within financial institutions.

Dubai’s decision signals that future growth in regulated crypto will prioritize financial transparency, while privacy-centric innovation is likely to remain outside institutional capital markets.

Dubai has spent years positioning itself as a hub for regulated digital finance. Yet its restrictions on privacy coins such as Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZEC) clarify where the emirate is drawing the line between innovation and compliance.

In January 2026, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) prohibited anonymity-focused virtual currencies like Monero and Zcash from use on licensed venues within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The policy applies to trading, marketing and fund-related activities conducted by DFSA-authorized firms. While residents may still hold privacy coins in personal wallets, regulated crypto exchanges and financial institutions operating in the DIFC can no longer facilitate their use.

This choice has reignited an old debate in crypto circles: How much privacy can regulated markets allow?

This article discusses the scope of Dubai’s ban on privacy tokens, the views of regulators on these tokens and why Dubai’s step reflects a global pattern. It points out how market reaction highlighted a growing divide and what Dubai’s decision may individually indicate.

What the Dubai ban covers

The DFSA rule is not a country-wide ban on privacy coins in the United Arab Emirates. Rather, it applies only to financial services provided “in or from” the DIFC, a distinct economic zone that operates under its own legal and regulatory system.

Under this new rule, firms regulated by the DFSA may not offer any services connected to privacy tokens or privacy devices. The ban covers the listing of tokens such as Monero and Zcash, facilitating their trading, advertising them or including them in regulated investment products.

Significantly, the rule does not make ownership of Monero and Zcash illegal. Individuals remain free to hold privacy coins in self-custody or engage with decentralized networks beyond the regulated scope. The key change affects access via compliant, institution-oriented platforms.

Meanwhile, the DFSA has placed greater responsibility on licensed firms. Rather than depending exclusively on regulator-approved whitelists, firms must now perform their own evaluations of token suitability and compliance.

Did you know? Monero has no fixed supply cap. After its initial emission phase ended, it switched to a “tail emission” that adds a small, permanent block reward to keep miners incentivized. This was designed to prevent long-term security risks seen in fixed-supply networks.

Why regulators view privacy tokens differently

The DFSA focuses on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and sanctions compliance. Global standards established by organizations like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) require financial intermediaries to identify counterparties, monitor transactions and report suspicious activity.

Privacy coins are built to make such tasks difficult or impossible. Monero employs ring signatures and stealth addresses to hide transaction flows. Zcash, when shielded transactions are used, conceals senders, receivers and amounts.

From a regulator’s viewpoint, this creates a fundamental conflict. Features of privacy tokens eliminate visibility, which puts them at odds with compliance requirements. Even sophisticated blockchain analytics cannot consistently trace transactions on certain privacy networks. As global enforcement of sanctions and compliance has grown stricter, regulators have increasingly discouraged opaque financial channels.

A global pattern, not an isolated move

Dubai’s decision aligns with a wider global regulatory approach to restricting crypto tokens that promote anonymity.

In the European Union, while privacy coins are not outright banned under the core Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework, the new EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation will effectively prohibit privacy coins like Monero and Zcash on regulated EU exchanges by July 1, 2027.

In the US, attention has targeted not only tokens but also privacy infrastructure. The 2025 prosecution of Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm intensified discussion over whether developers of open-source, non-custodial privacy tools can face liability for their use. Regulators around the world are increasingly targeting systems that reduce transaction traceability.

Even when privacy tools do not face an explicit ban, regulatory systems are increasingly designed around the premise that financial intermediaries must identify users and track transaction flows.

Did you know? Zcash transactions can be transparent or private. Users can choose between public addresses and shielded addresses, unlike fully private-by-default networks.

Market reaction highlights a growing divide

The price of privacy tokens increased sharply around the time of the DFSA announcement. Monero and Zcash both posted gains, and ZEC remained among the strongest-performing assets of the previous year.

Monero jumped approximately 20% on Jan. 12, 2026, reaching a peak of about $595, while Zcash posted moderate double-digit gains during the same period. Privacy tokens generally outperformed the broader market as traders shifted toward secrecy-oriented digital currencies.

Monero also traded near $579 during the rally, spearheading a surge in privacy-centric coins as investors moved into higher-beta instruments. According to researchers at 10x Research, Monero has benefited from an increased emphasis on anonymity despite regulatory pressure. Zcash and other privacy-related projects rose as well, continuing a trend that began in December 2025 as liquidity improved and participants returned to risk.

These developments reveal a fundamental division in crypto markets:

Regulated access channels are becoming more limited, particularly for assets that hinder compliance efforts.

Unregulated and decentralized channels continue to enable privacy-focused assets, often drawing users who prioritize financial privacy or resistance to censorship.

Trading of privacy tokens may increasingly take place beyond traditional exchange platforms, while many institutions limit themselves to fully regulated assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and regulated stablecoins.

This division could transform the way capital moves through crypto markets, with distinct asset classes serving very different user groups.

What this means for exchanges and crypto firms

For exchanges operating in financial hubs like Dubai, regulatory clarity has dual effects. While it limits certain offerings, it also reduces uncertainty around compliance requirements.

Companies seeking licenses in regulated jurisdictions must now expect that assets with built-in obfuscation features are unlikely to gain approval. Token listings will increasingly be assessed not only on market demand but also on parameters such as traceability, auditability and compatibility with travel-rule reporting.

This scenario may help shape token design. Developers aiming for institutional adoption may favor transparent architectures, optional privacy layers or compliance-friendly zero-knowledge tools in place of opaque transaction models.

At the same time, privacy-first projects may find themselves structurally excluded from regulated financial infrastructure, driving them further toward peer-to-peer ecosystems.

Did you know? Several major exchanges delisted privacy coins years ago. Platforms in South Korea, Japan and parts of Europe began removing Monero and Zcash as early as 2019 due to local AML guidance, well before newer global frameworks like MiCA.

Privacy vs. compliance: An unresolved policy conflict

Policymakers do not agree with the view that privacy should automatically signal criminal risk. During the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) crypto roundtable in late 2025, Commissioner Hester Peirce argued that monetary tracking methods designed for conventional finance might not apply precisely to distributed networks. She warned against treating privacy-preserving software itself as evidence of misconduct.

From that perspective, privacy tools are seen as legitimate safeguards against data breaches, corporate surveillance and financial profiling, rather than inherently criminal infrastructure. However, regulators must operate within political and legal constraints. Sanctions enforcement, terrorist financing controls and fraud prevention remain high-priority mandates, and privacy-oriented technologies complicate those objectives.

While compliance structures depend on transaction monitoring, fully private financial rails are likely to remain incompatible with regulated finance.

What Dubai’s decision ultimately signals

Dubai’s restriction on privacy coins does not signal their end. However, it underlines a key structural fact in the current crypto landscape. Regulated financial systems are now designed around transparency requirements.

Whether in Dubai, Europe or the US, policymakers are aligning toward a framework where institutional crypto markets mirror traditional finance in compliance structure. Identity verification, transaction traceability and reporting obligations are becoming fundamental requirements.

Privacy-oriented networks may keep growing in decentralized environments, but they are deliberately kept away from regulated capital markets, investment vehicles and institutional liquidity.

For users and developers, the takeaway goes beyond mere legality; it concerns the spaces where various forms of crypto activity can achieve meaningful scale.

Dubai’s action demonstrates not a rejection of crypto itself, but a tighter definition of which crypto activities belong within regulated finance. The eventual outcome may lead to a sharper division in the crypto economy — one built for compliance and another built for censorship resistance.



