US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their losses Monday, with BlackRock’s flagship fund recording its seventh consecutive day of withdrawals.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest US spot Bitcoin ETF by assets, posted $213 million in outflows on Monday, bringing the outflow streak since Oct. 30 to $1.66 billion, according to Farside Investors data.

The broader Bitcoin ETF market shed another $201 million, as $22 million in inflows to the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ETF (MSBT) partially offset the losses. The funds have recorded around $1.5 billion in net outflows over the past six trading sessions.

The outflows bring year-to-date net withdrawals to $1.1 billion, compared with roughly $25 billion in net inflows by early November in both 2024 and 2025. The weakness persists despite Coinbase’s newly effective US national trust bank charter.

ETF outflows persist at a slower pace

Monday’s outflows slowed from Friday’s $412 million, while broader crypto market sentiment showed signs of improvement.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index improved to 32 from 29 on Monday and 26 a week earlier, though it remained in “Fear” territory, according to Alternative.me.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

Outflows from US spot Ether ETFs accelerated to roughly $185 million Monday, their largest daily withdrawals since Oct. 6.

Bitcoin traded at approximately $74,594 at the time of publication, down 2.8% over the past seven days but up slightly over the previous 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Coinbase banking news meets muted crypto market response

Kevin Boeve, a veteran trader and business development executive at tokenized real estate platform Palladium Network, pointed to the disconnect between rising stocks and falling cryptocurrency prices.

“Stocks are up while crypto keeps falling, even with the big Coinbase news,” Boeve told Cointelegraph. “In the past, news like that would’ve sent crypto flying, but now it barely moves the needle,” he added.

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Boeve was referring to Coinbase’s national trust bank charter, which took effect Friday, allowing the company to hold digital assets on behalf of clients under federal oversight. The trader called the divergence a warning sign, predicting a major stock market correction that could escalate into a broader sell-off.

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