Outflows from US spot Ether ETFs accelerated to roughly $185 million Monday, their largest daily withdrawals since Oct. 6.
Bitcoin traded at approximately $74,594 at the time of publication, down 2.8% over the past seven days but up slightly over the previous 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
Kevin Boeve, a veteran trader and business development executive at tokenized real estate platform Palladium Network, pointed to the disconnect between rising stocks and falling cryptocurrency prices.
“Stocks are up while crypto keeps falling, even with the big Coinbase news,” Boeve told Cointelegraph. “In the past, news like that would’ve sent crypto flying, but now it barely moves the needle,” he added.
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Boeve was referring to Coinbase’s national trust bank charter, which took effect Friday, allowing the company to hold digital assets on behalf of clients under federal oversight. The trader called the divergence a warning sign, predicting a major stock market correction that could escalate into a broader sell-off.
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