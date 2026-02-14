ARK Invest has returned to buying shares of Coinbase Global after trimming its position, adding roughly $15 million worth of stock across several of its actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Friday.

The Cathie Wood-led asset manager purchased 66,545 Coinbase shares through the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), 16,832 shares through Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and 9,477 shares through Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), according to the firm’s daily trade disclosures.

The buying activity coincided with a sharp surge in Coinbase stock. Shares closed the trading session at $164.32, up about 16.4% on the day, before edging higher in after-hours trading, according to data from Google Finance. The surge put the firm’s total purchase at roughly $15.2 million.

Alongside Coinbase, ARK also increased its stake in Roblox Corporation, buying shares in ARKK, ARKW and ARKF. Roblox closed near $63.17 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Coinbase shares surged 16% on Friday. Source: Google Finance

ARK cuts Coinbase shares across ETFs

Last week, ARK Invest reduced its exposure to Coinbase, selling about $17.4 million in Coinbase stock on Feb. 5 for the first time this year and its first reduction since August 2025.

The exchange then sold another $22 million worth of Coinbase shares across several ETFs on Feb. 6, while increasing its position in digital-asset platform Bullish.

As Cointelegraph reported, Coinbase became the top detractor across several of Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs in the fourth quarter of 2025, as a broader crypto market pullback pressured performance. Shares of Coinbase fell more sharply than both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) during the quarter.

Coinbase posts $667 million Q4 loss

Coinbase reported a net loss of $667 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, ending an eight-quarter run of profitability. Earnings per share came in at 66 cents, missing analyst expectations of 92 cents, while net revenue fell 21.5% year-over-year to $1.78 billion. Transaction revenue dropped nearly 37% to $982.7 million, although subscription and services revenue rose more than 13% to $727.4 million.

The weaker results coincided with a downturn in crypto markets. Coinbase said it generated $420 million in transaction revenue early in Q1 but expects subscription and services revenue to decline.

