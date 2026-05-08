Australia steps up AML supervision for crypto platforms

Cybercrime squad detectives seize crypto wallets belonging to alleged darknet marketplace operators. Source: NSW Police
The seizure comes as Australia’s financial intelligence and Anti-Money Laundering regulator, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), has stepped up the supervision of the country’s digital asset sector.
On Friday, AUSTRAC said it launched two campaigns focused on virtual asset service providers (VASPs) offering over-the-counter crypto-to-cash services and local exchanges operating in the country.
As part of the reform, Australia also adopted the internationally used VASP term, replacing the previous narrower definition of digital currency exchanges (DCE).
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The campaigns seek to assess and improve AML risk management within Australia’s virtual asset sector. It involves AUSTRAC engaging with 36 crypto businesses and 27 local crypto exchanges to revise and improve business models and the management of AML risks.
“AUSTRAC is checking how well crypto businesses in Australia are managing money-laundering risks, ahead of major new laws coming into force,” said AUSTRAC’s CEO, Brendan Thomas.
Australia has also passed the Corporations Amendment (Digital Assets Framework) Act 2026, which received Royal Assent on April 8 and will bring digital asset platforms and tokenized custody platforms into the financial services licensing regime from April 9, 2027.
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