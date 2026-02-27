UK banking giant Barclays is reportedly exploring blockchain technology for core banking services, the latest sign that major financial institutions are evaluating digital ledger infrastructure to modernize legacy systems.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported Friday that Barclays is seeking technology providers for a blockchain platform capable of handling payments, deposits and crypto-related applications such as stablecoins and tokenized deposits.

The lender has issued requests for information to several technology suppliers, though the companies were not identified. A vendor selection could be made as early as April, the report said.

The move would align with Barclays’ recent activity in the digital asset space. As Cointelegraph reported last month, the bank made its first stablecoin-related investment in Ubyx, a US-based stablecoin clearing platform, signaling a growing interest in tokenized payment infrastructure.

Separate reports have also suggested that Barclays may play a role in a potential initial public offering by crypto hardware company Ledger, though that involvement has not been confirmed.

Banks and Big Tech accelerate stablecoin push

Bloomberg framed Barclays’ reported blockchain initiative within a broader push by banks and technology companies to evaluate stablecoins, which enable faster, lower-cost and around-the-clock settlement compared to traditional payment rails.

Interest in stablecoins has accelerated as institutions explore tokenized deposits and onchain payment systems that could streamline cross-border transfers and reduce reliance on intermediaries.

The shift isn’t limited to banks. Meta Platforms is reportedly revisiting its stablecoin ambitions years after shelving its high-profile Diem project, signaling renewed Big Tech interest in blockchain-based payments.

For traditional lenders such as Barclays, stablecoins present both an opportunity and a competitive risk. If widely adopted, privately issued digital dollars could weaken banks’ control over deposits and payment flows, two pillars of their business model.

The combined market capitalization of stablecoins is approaching $310 billion. Source: DeFiLlama

The debate is especially relevant in the United States, where lawmakers are weighing market structure and stablecoin legislation, including discussions around whether issuers should be permitted to offer rewards.

Even without yield-bearing features, however, large-scale stablecoin adoption could shift liquidity away from traditional bank deposits and into tokenized alternatives.

