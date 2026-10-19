[Update 11:30 UTC, Oct. 19 - Updates with comment from Penning Financial Services in the sixth paragraph.]

The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) register added nine crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), including BingX, bringing the total to 375 unique providers.

The European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) Friday register update included crypto exchange BingX’s Austrian entity, MEGE zweite. It also listed the Italian subsidiary of YouHodler, a crypto lending platform offering yield products, with authorization for custody, crypto exchanges, order execution and transfers.

Both BingX and YouHodler announced their authorizations last week. BingX EU CEO Daniel Lai said the approval would allow the company to operate under a clear regulatory framework as it prepares to launch regulated services across the European Economic Area.

Other additions included Spain’s Prakma Markets, associated with the Goin crypto app, which operates a savings and investment platform.

New CASPs listed in ESMA’s MiCA register update on Friday. Source: ESMA

Germany’s additions included Openbank Deutschland, a subsidiary of Spanish banking group Banco Santander, alongside cooperative lenders VR-Bank Alb-Blau-Donau and VR Bank im südlichen Franken.

Denmark’s Penning Financial Services is no longer listed, despite appearing in register updates dating back to July 3. A spokesperson for Penning told Cointelegraph that its MiCA authorization remains unchanged and that it had received no communication from Denmark’s financial regulator about any changes. Cointelegraph has contacted ESMA and Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority for clarification but had not received a response at the time of publication.

The e-money token (EMT) register was unchanged at 50 entries representing 25 unique entities, while the asset-referenced token (ART) register remained empty. The register of non-compliant crypto-asset service providers (NCASPs) increased by five entries to 178.

Related: Qivalis wins Dutch e-money license for euro stablecoin