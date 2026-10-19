Germany’s additions included Openbank Deutschland, a subsidiary of Spanish banking group Banco Santander, alongside cooperative lenders VR-Bank Alb-Blau-Donau and VR Bank im südlichen Franken.
Denmark’s Penning Financial Services is no longer listed, despite appearing in register updates dating back to July 3. A spokesperson for Penning told Cointelegraph that its MiCA authorization remains unchanged and that it had received no communication from Denmark’s financial regulator about any changes. Cointelegraph has contacted ESMA and Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority for clarification but had not received a response at the time of publication.
The e-money token (EMT) register was unchanged at 50 entries representing 25 unique entities, while the asset-referenced token (ART) register remained empty. The register of non-compliant crypto-asset service providers (NCASPs) increased by five entries to 178.
Related: Qivalis wins Dutch e-money license for euro stablecoin