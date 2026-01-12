BitGo Holdings, a major cryptocurrency custody company, announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a Form S-1 filed with the SEC, BitGo said the offering will include 11 million shares of Class A common stock issued by the company, along with 821,595 shares offered by existing stockholders. The company announced the launch of the offering on Monday.

Based on an expected price range of $15 to $17 per share, the IPO could raise as much as $201 million, with total shares offered amounting to roughly 11.8 million.

This announcement follows BitGo’s initial Form S-1 filing with the SEC in September 2025, when the company first signaled its intention to go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “BTGO.”

$1.96 billion valuation and more than $90 billion in assets under custody

BitGo’s IPO launch comes as the company has amassed more than $90 billion in assets under custody since it launched its platform in 2013. The company is reportedly targeting a valuation of up to $1.96 billion through the offering.

For the IPO, BitGo has engaged several major US investment banks as lead underwriters, including Goldman Sachs as the lead book-running manager and Citigroup as a book-running manager.

Additional book-running managers include Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho, Wells Fargo Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Canaccord Genuity and Cantor. Co-managers for the offering are Clear Street, Compass Point, Craig-Hallum, Rosenblatt, Wedbush Securities and SoFi.

“A registration statement relating to the Class A common stock has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective,” BitGo said in the announcement.

It added that shares of Class A common stock may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, before the time the registration statement becomes effective.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026



