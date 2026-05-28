Crypto ETF issuers push deeper into altcoins and complex strategies

Source: CoinGecko
Related: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF sees near-record outflows as BTC dips below $75K
The introduction of VBNB comes as asset managers roll out crypto exchange-traded products tied to alternative blockchain networks, staking strategies and actively managed digital asset portfolios.
VanEck in January launched the first US-listed spot Avalanche ETF under the ticker VAVX, offering exchange-traded exposure to the AVAX (AVAX) token and potential staking-based yield. In April, crypto exchange Bitnomial launched the first US-regulated futures contracts tied to Injective’s INJ (INJ) token.
Source: 21Shares
The trend picked up pace this month with the launch of the first US Hyperliquid ETFs. On May 12, 21Shares debuted the THYP fund, followed two days later by Bitwise’s competing BHYP product.
While the Hyperliquid ETFs initially posted modest inflows, trading activity later accelerated, with the two funds recording nearly $41 million in combined trading volume and a 50% jump in activity just days after launch, according to SoSoValue data.
Beyond spot ETFs tied to altcoins, issuers have also increasingly moved into actively managed crypto funds. In recent months, firms including Goldman Sachs and Canada's Hamilton ETFs have listed or filed applications tied to active Bitcoin (BTC) income strategies, crypto derivatives and yield-focused digital asset portfolios.
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