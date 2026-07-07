Ctrl Wallet transitions under the Emurgo umbrella before SecondFi exploit

Source: Ctrl Wallet
Ctrl Wallet said that users can export their 12-word or 24-word recovery phrase into compatible wallets, including MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Phantom.
The wallet provider said there will not be a migration token or an airdrop event and urged users to exercise caution when encountering fake social media posts or websites promising similar incentives.
Ctrl Wallet, formerly XDEFI Wallet, lists between 11 and 50 employees and over 650,000 monthly users on its LinkedIn page. The wallet supported over 2,500 blockchain networks, including Cardano and Midnight.
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On April 29, Ctrl Wallet announced its transition under the Emurgo umbrella and said that its multichain architecture will continue inside the SecondFi wallet.
SecondFi is a self-custodial platform built on Cardano that rebranded from the Yoroi wallet in April 2026 and was developed by Emurgo, the "for-profit arm of Cardano."
On June 24, a vulnerability in SecondFi enabled attackers to drain user funds, resulting in an estimated loss of around 16 million ADA, then worth about $2.4 million.
Days later, SecondFi revealed a recovery path to repay affected users across the 374 impacted wallet addresses. It also said it secured about 129 million ADA through emergency measures and transferred the funds to an independent third-party custodian, where they will remain until the verification and recovery process is complete.
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