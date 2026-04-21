DoorDash to offer stablecoin payments to users via Tempo blockchain

DoorDash plans to offer its users, “dashers” and merchants the option to use stablecoins in their transactions with the food delivery app, according to the Tempo blockchain.

In a Tuesday notice, Tempo said that together with DoorDash, it was “building stablecoin-powered payment infrastructure” in a move for its delivery drivers, also known as “dashers,” merchants, and users to settle transactions using digital currency. The blockchain cited payout speed, lower cross-border cost and transaction flexibility in its reasons for the integration, expected to apply to users in more than 40 countries.

“If we can get merchants and Dashers their money faster, and do that in a way that's affordable for them, that's a no-brainer for the entire ecosystem,” said DoorDash co-founder Andy Wang.

Tempo announced the DoorDash integration as part of a larger move into stablecoins along with payments platform Stripe, investment firm Paradigm, Coastal Bank and fintech company ARQ.

While the delivery app previously announced moves into AI, the stablecoin infrastructure would represent a significantly large delivery app onboarding a digital asset payment rail for everyday settlements.

In February, DoorDash reported that it delivered 903 million orders in the fourth quarter of 2025, at a total value of $29.7 billion. The delivery platform is slated to report Q1 2026 results on May 6.

Related: UK plans payments rule changes for stablecoins, tokenized deposits

Payment companies continue to expand stablecoin infrastructure

In addition to its work with Tempo, Stripe agreed to purchase the stablecoin platform Bridge as part of a $1.1 billion deal in 2024.

Traditional credit card companies, including Visa and Mastercard, have reached similar agreements moving closer to stablecoins. Mastercard agreed in March to buy stablecoin infrastructure company BVNK for a reported $1.8 billion, while Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement platform in July to support additional stablecoins.

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