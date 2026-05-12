Exodus launches XO Cash in push into AI agents

Exodus shares drop. Source: Yahoo! Finance
Exodus shares fell 5.75% to $7.71 on May 12 and slipped a further 3.11% to $7.47 in pre-market trade.
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As Cointelegraph reported, Exodus has rolled out XO Cash, a Solana-based stablecoin toolkit built with MoonPay that lets AI agents spend money through Visa’s payment rails without exposing a user’s private keys.
Developers can spin up agent-linked wallets, cap daily spending, restrict merchants and issue virtual debit cards through Exodus Pay balances. Payments settle automatically in USDC (USDC) or USDt (USDT) via infrastructure from Monavate, and transactions carry no fees.
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