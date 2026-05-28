Iran considers an insurance model for oil ships paid in Bitcoin

Gold overtakes US dollars in central bank reserves. Source: Kitco
Related: US law firm files motion requesting redistribution of $344M USDt linked to Iran
In May 2025, Iranian media reported that the government of Iran was considering a maritime shipping insurance model for oil vessels crossing the Strait that would be payable in Bitcoin and “settled at the speed of blockchain.”
“Under the Economy Ministry's plan, managing the Strait through an insurance framework would enable the issuance of various marine insurance policies as well as certificates of financial responsibility,” according to the state-run Fars News agency.
Source: Dennis Porter
In April 2026, the Iranian government announced it would accept oil shipping tolls in Bitcoin, US dollar-pegged stablecoins and Chinese yuan.
Later that month, US authorities froze $344 million in stablecoins linked to Iran’s government and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Despite the ability of US officials to freeze and confiscate stablecoins, Tether’s USDt dollar-pegged token continues to dominate oil shipping fees, according to Sam Lyman, the head of research at digital asset advocacy organization Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI).
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