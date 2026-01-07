Dfns, a digital wallet infrastructure provider and a partner of tech giant IBM, has integrated Concordium’s layer-1 (L1) blockchain to launch an identity-verified Web3 wallet solution.

Concordium’s privacy-preserving identity layer is now part of Dfns’ wallet-as-a-service (WaaS) platform, the companies announced Wednesday in a joint statement shared with Cointelegraph.

“This integration enables financial institutions and enterprises to instantly deploy compliant, privacy-preserving wallets without building complex identity infrastructure from scratch,” Dfns CEO Clarisse Hagège said.

The move follows the recent collaboration of Dfns with IBM to launch IBM Digital Asset Haven in October, a platform designed to help financial institutions and governments securely manage and scale their digital asset operations.

Solving the “compliance bottleneck” preventing institutional adoption

Through Dfns’ WaaS technology, organizations can create and manage wallets for their users without exposing them to technical complexities or the risks of handling a seed phrase, Hagège told Cointelegraph.

“Combined with Concordium’s built-in identity layer, this means every wallet can be directly and verifiably tied to a real-world identity in a way that supports regulatory compliance while preserving user privacy,” she added.

The result is a simplified and compliant path for banks and fintech platforms to onboard users to tokenized assets, stablecoins and on-chain financial services without compromising on security, user experience or trust, Hagège noted, adding:

“This solves the immediate ‘compliance bottleneck’ preventing institutional adoption of Web3. As global regulations tighten, enterprises are under urgent pressure to verify user identities without compromising privacy or user experience.”

USDC issuer Circle among Dfns clients

Founded in 2020, Dfns boasts more than 130 clients in banking, custody, tokenization and trading, including Dutch bank ABN Amro, investment firm Fidelity International, Standard Chartered’s Zodia Custody and USDC (USDC) issuer Circle, among others.

A spokesperson for the platform noted that, including testnets, Dfns has integrated with around 120 blockchain networks to date.

Concordium has established itself as a major institutional-grade digital asset service provider, partnering with entities including Tether-backed stablecoin company StablR.

In August 2025, Concordium also announced a strategic partnership with Spiko, one of the biggest tokenized money market funds in Europe.

Concordium has also entered into partnerships with major crypto wallet providers like Ledger, Bitcoin.com, Safle and Coin98.

“Dfns is the gold standard for secure, scalable wallet infrastructure, and this integration puts Concordium’s built-in identity layer directly into the hands of enterprises and builders who crave compliance without complexity,” Concordium CEO Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki said.

