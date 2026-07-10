CRYL is offering Bitcoin-backed loans to individuals and businesses as Japanese firms explore broader uses for BTC in lending and credit markets.

Japanese lender CRYL has launched Bitcoin-backed loans of up to 1 billion yen ($6.2 million), allowing individuals and businesses to raise fiat currency without selling their BTC.

On Thursday, the company announced that borrowers can access between 1 million yen ($6,200) and 1 billion yen ($6.2 million) at annual rates of 3.5% to 7%. The loans carry collateral ratios of 40% to 60%. They run for one year and can be used for expenses, including taxes, business funding and property purchases.

The launch expands Japan’s small market for regulated crypto-backed financing. In 2020, Fintertech, a Daiwa Securities Group and Credit Saison joint venture, launched a similar service and currently lends up to $3 million against Bitcoin or Ether. However, CRYL's service advertises a higher ceiling and a lower minimum, while limiting collateral to BTC.

CRYL framed the service as adding a third option beyond holding or selling their crypto. However, applicants must undergo screening, and most loans use a lump-sum repayment structure, with principal and interest due after one year.

Bitcoin-backed finance takes shape in Japan

Fintertech’s product shows that Bitcoin-backed lending has been available in Japan for several years. The company’s website currently lists loans for individuals and businesses with annual rates of 4% to 8%, a 50% collateral ratio and a minimum borrowing amount of 5 million yen ($31,000).

The service also gained a wider distribution channel in October 2025, when Daiwa Securities began introducing customers at its branches across Japan to Fintertech’s digital asset-backed loans. Fintertech is owned 80% by Daiwa Securities Group and 20% by Credit Saison.

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Other Japanese companies are exploring how Bitcoin could support more complex credit products. On Friday, Metaplanet Securities, yen stablecoin issuer JPYC and tokenization infrastructure provider Progmat announced a study into using BTC as collateral or credit enhancement for digital corporate bonds and other blockchain-based credit instruments.

Unlike the loan products offered by CRYL and Fintertech, the Metaplanet initiative remains at the research phase, and the companies said no issuance has been decided.

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