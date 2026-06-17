Prediction market jurisdiction fight could reach Supreme Court

The conflict has produced a patchwork of lawsuits, cease-and-desist orders and proposed legislation. Nevada became the first state to temporarily block Kalshi's operations earlier this year, while Arizona accused the company of operating an illegal gambling business by offering event contracts to state residents.
Prediction market operators and the CFTC have pushed back. At the end of May, Kalshi sued Minnesota after the state enacted what CFTC Chair Michael Selig described as the country's first outright ban on prediction markets. Around the same time, the CFTC joined Kalshi in a separate legal challenge against Rhode Island officials over the regulation of event contracts.
Last week, the CFTC sued New Mexico officials after the state accused Kalshi of offering unlicensed sports betting. The case marked the eighth state targeted by the agency as it seeks to block state-level restrictions on prediction market platforms.
Last month, Representative James Comer asked CEOs of Kalshi and rival Polymarket for information on their responses to insider trading after “suspiciously timed trades” related to US military actions against Iran.
Source: Representative James Comer
Speaking on a panel at Bitso's Stablecoin Conference in Mexico City on June 16, industry advocacy group Digital Chamber's CEO Cody Carbone said the dispute between federal regulators and state authorities will likely play out over the next few years. He said:
It's going to be a very heated battle that the courts are going to have to weigh in on.
The advocacy executive said the Trump administration has broadly backed Selig's efforts to position the CFTC as the primary regulator of prediction markets, though he expects ongoing disputes with state gambling regulators to eventually reach the US Supreme Court.
He added that US lawmakers are also debating what types of event contracts should be permitted, including markets tied to politics and war, while insider trading concerns are likely to remain a focus of future legislation and regulatory oversight.
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