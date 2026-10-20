Kazakhstan court orders curbs on Coinbase, BingX and four others

Kazakhstan’s Astana International Financial Centre court (AIFC) has prohibited six platforms from offering digital-asset services without licenses in its jurisdiction and extended access restrictions to app stores.

The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) said Tuesday the court issued injunctions after the regulator sued operators of crypto platforms for offering digital-asset services without authorization.

The Sept. 15 order named BingX, Bitcoin.com, Huobi Global (HTX), BitMart, Coinbase, LBank and WEEX; an amendment three days later removed LBank after its operator blocked access in Kazakhstan.

Google and Apple are also covered as app-store operators, with geographic restrictions on access to the remaining platforms, according to the announcement.

AFSA said users of unlicensed platforms lack safeguards required of licensed firms, including asset protection, disclosure, complaints handling and dispute resolution. Kazakhstan’s National Bank oversees digital-asset service providers outside the AIFC.

Cointelegraph’s requests for comment from BingX, Coinbase and Huobi Global were not immediately answered.

“This court decision is the result of extensive and consistent efforts by AFSA’s Supervision and Enforcement teams to address the activities of unlicensed crypto platforms that were advertising without authorization and offering digital asset-related services in Kazakhstan without the required permission,” said AFSA CEO Evgeniya Bogdanova.

AFSA said it warned more than 20 platforms about AIFC rules in 2025. Nine voluntarily restricted app access in the Central Asian country and seven said they intended to seek licenses. The authority withdrew its claims against the nine, while the injunctions will be enforced against the remaining six.

Cointelegraph previously reported the country’s Financial Monitoring Agency blocked access in 2023 to almost 1,000 crypto exchanges serving the country’s citizens without proper registration.

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