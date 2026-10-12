Source: Adam Back
However, Snyder said the main issue with self-custodial wallets is that their security depends on investors’ technical expertise and individual setup. She said:
“Without taking the time and rigor to set up properly, self-custody will always be less secure than handing over the assets to a specialist firm whose job it is to manage those protocols for you.”
Bitcoin security researcher and cypherpunk Jameson Lopp also said that self-custodial wallets can be a robust option, but urged investors to avoid mass migration to create new central points of failure during rushed transactions.
Magazine: Bitcoiners turn to dice throws as self-custody setups are re-evaluated