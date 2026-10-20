Mt. Gox pushed its creditor repayment deadline to October 2027, marking the sixth extension since 2023 as the collapsed crypto exchange continues working to settle outstanding claims.

Rehabilitation trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi said on Friday that the Tokyo District Court approved moving the deadline for base, early lump-sum and intermediate payments from Oct. 31, 2026 to Oct. 31, 2027.

Kobayashi said repayments for creditors who finished the required procedures without complications were largely complete, except for certain payment types. However, he said many creditors remain unpaid because they have yet to complete the procedures, while others encountered issues in processing.

The latest postponement is the fourth extension since September 2023, following two shorter extensions earlier that year. Mt. Gox started repaying creditors in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash in July 2024, and said in March 2025 that more than 19,500 creditors had received their repayments.

The latest trustee notice did not disclose how many creditors remain unpaid or how much Bitcoin remains to be distributed.

Wallets attributed to Mt. Gox still hold approximately 34,400 BTC, worth about $2.8 billion, as of Tuesday, according to Arkham Intelligence data.

Related: Mt. Gox moves $739M in Bitcoin from cold wallets: Arkham