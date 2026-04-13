Stack BTC, an Aquis-listed Bitcoin treasury company chaired by former UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, purchased 2 million British pounds ($2.7 million) worth of Bitcoin on Monday, as Nigel Farage deepens his ties to the firm.

According to an April 13 filing, the company purchased 37 Bitcoin (BTC) as part of its treasury strategy at a price of roughly $72,385 per coin and now holds a total of 68.1898 BTC.

The purchase follows Farage’s previously disclosed $286,000 equity investment in the company, which has been marketing itself as a way for UK investors to gain Bitcoin exposure via public markets, and makes Farage the first UK political party leader and sitting member of parliament to publicly back Bitcoin, in what Stack BTC described as a “landmark moment for Bitcoin in British politics.”

Farage said in a video announcing the purchase that Stack could not be a Bitcoin treasury company without holding Bitcoin, while Kwarteng said the firm had made “massive progress” in recent weeks.

Stack BTC buys $2.7 million BTC. Source: Stack BTC

Stack BTC’s share price (STAK) rose 7.5% on Monday, trading at $14.43 up from $13.43 at Friday’s close.

Farage deepens crypto ties as UK targets political donations

Farage’s involvement builds on an earlier investment in the company in March, when he acquired a minority 6.31% stake in the company alongside Kwarteng.

Related: UK lawmakers seek moratorium on crypto donations to political parties

Over the past year, Reform UK has emerged as the UK’s most prominent political group by crypto-linked funding, pulling in about $18 million in 2025 alone, ahead of the ruling Labour Party and the Conservatives. This development has drawn scrutiny from regulators and transparency campaigners.

In March, the UK government announced that it was advancing plans to temporarily ban crypto donations to political parties, following recommendations aimed at reducing the risk of opaque or overseas influence.

While Reform UK has leaned into its association with digital assets and positioned itself as receptive to crypto-backed support, policymakers are preparing tighter rules that could restrict one of the party’s fastest-growing funding channels.

Cointelegraph reached out to Farage and Stack BTC for comment, but had not received a response by publication.

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