Stablecoins continue to gain ground in cross-border payments

Electronic transfers dominated the $65 billion in US-Mexico remittances made by individuals in 2024.
Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
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Stablecoin adoption continues to grow across Latin America where Bitso operates directly, including in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, with institutional connectivity in Chile and Peru.
Dollar-backed tokens represented 40% of crypto purchases on Bitso's platform in 2025, exceeding purchases of any other digital asset category.
Financial institutions and remittance companies have also expanded stablecoin-based payment infrastructure in recent months. In May, Anchorage Digital partnered with Mexico's Grupo Salinas to support cross-border settlement and treasury operations using stablecoins. The companies said the initiative would use blockchain-based payment rails to facilitate international dollar transfers for financial institutions and businesses.
Earlier this month, MoneyGram unveiled its dollar-backed MGUSD stablecoin on the Stellar blockchain. The company said the token will be integrated into its app via a self-custodial wallet, allowing users to hold dollar-denominated balances, move funds globally and convert them into local currencies.
The push toward stablecoin-based payments comes as cross-border transfers remain expensive. World Bank data showed that sending $200 internationally cost an average of 6.36% in the third quarter of 2025, while blockchain-based settlement can be completed for a fraction of a cent.
Stablecoin adoption has accelerated over the past year, with total market capitalization climbing from around $251 billion in mid-2025 to more than $316 billion in June 2026, according to DefiLlama data.
The global market cap of stablecoins is now more than $316 billion. Source: DefiLlama
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