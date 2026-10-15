Starknet is asking STRK holders whether to explore becoming an independent layer-1 blockchain to reduce its dependence on Ethereum’s quantum-security upgrade timeline.

Ethereum layer-2 network Starknet has opened a non-binding vote asking STRK holders whether it should explore becoming an independent, post-quantum layer-1 blockchain.

On Thursday, Starknet opened a seven-day poll, which offers three options: support further research, oppose it, or remain neutral pending more information. Voting closes on Oct. 22, with results published afterwards.

A “Yes” vote would signal support for further research, not authorize a transition. Further proposals and governance votes would be required, and no timetable for becoming an L1 has been announced.

StarkWare, the developer behind Starknet, said the move could allow the network to pursue quantum-resistant security without depending on Ethereum’s upgrade schedule. Starknet currently relies on Ethereum for infrastructure, including its bridge and data availability, which StarkWare identifies as remaining quantum-security dependencies.

“Quantum-proofing crypto is urgent, so we must move at lightning speed,” StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson told Cointelegraph, contrasting the proposal with what he described as slower progress at Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Both Ben-Sasson and Starknet hinted at the proposal in separate X posts on Oct. 8, framing it as a move to become “the first fully quantum-resistant network” by 2027.

In June, StarkWare unveiled a three-phase quantum-resistance roadmap for Starknet, covering signature upgrades, smart-contract migration and Ethereum-dependent infrastructure.

In March, Ethereum developers established a dedicated post-quantum team, aiming to introduce initial protocol-level protections by 2029.

Related: Starknet introduces wallet privacy feature for DeFi activity