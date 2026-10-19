The Bitcoin treasury company added another 1,223 BTC after an earlier purchase pushed it past MARA Holdings, while continuing to expand its reserves through equity financing.

Bitcoin treasury company Strive purchased 4,045 Bitcoin for approximately $335 million last week, bringing its total holdings to 36,818 BTC as it continues to expand its cryptocurrency reserves through equity financing.

The company acquired the Bitcoin (BTC) between Oct. 12-16 at an average price of $82,803 per coin, including fees and expenses, according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Strive is now the fourth-largest publicly traded corporate BTC holder, ahead of MARA Holdings, with reserves valued at approximately $3 billion, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net. MARA was reported to be selling some of its holdings, as Arkham tracked wallets linked to the miner depositing about $82 million worth of the crypto into Binance and Gate in recent days.

Strive’s Bitcoin holdings reached 36,818 BTC. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

Strive also reported approximately $369 million in proceeds from warrant exercises on Oct. 12 and 13, resulting in the issuance of 13.7 million common shares. Its effective share count rose 12.4%, roughly matching the 12.3% increase in Bitcoin holdings and leaving BTC per share largely unchanged.

The latest acquisition follows a series of large Bitcoin purchases by the company, including a 3,311 purchase the previous week, when its holdings grew 11.2%, outpacing a 9.4% increase in its effective common share count.

Strive also announced the launch of SATS last week, a new preferred stock issue carrying a fixed 15% annual dividend, payable each business day beginning Nov. 9, subject to board approval. The company priced a $630 million offering of the new preferred shares last week, with proceeds potentially funding additional Bitcoin purchases.

Strive (ASST) shares were up around 7.7% at $25.95 in late-morning trading Monday, according to Yahoo Finance data.

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