Strive’s Bitcoin holdings reached 36,818 BTC. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET
Strive also reported approximately $369 million in proceeds from warrant exercises on Oct. 12 and 13, resulting in the issuance of 13.7 million common shares. Its effective share count rose 12.4%, roughly matching the 12.3% increase in Bitcoin holdings and leaving BTC per share largely unchanged.
The latest acquisition follows a series of large Bitcoin purchases by the company, including a 3,311 purchase the previous week, when its holdings grew 11.2%, outpacing a 9.4% increase in its effective common share count.
Strive also announced the launch of SATS last week, a new preferred stock issue carrying a fixed 15% annual dividend, payable each business day beginning Nov. 9, subject to board approval. The company priced a $630 million offering of the new preferred shares last week, with proceeds potentially funding additional Bitcoin purchases.
Strive (ASST) shares were up around 7.7% at $25.95 in late-morning trading Monday, according to Yahoo Finance data.
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