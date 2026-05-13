T3 figures follow broader USDT freeze activity

The T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU). Source: Tether
The group was cited earlier this year by the Financial Action Task Force as an “invaluable resource” for law enforcement and highlighted in FATF reporting on public-private partnership models.
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The new figures also follow separate onchain data from security firm BlockSec on Friday, showing that more than $500 million in USDT had been frozen over a recent 30-day period.
Cointelegraph reached out to Tether to ask how the $450 million in assets linked to T3 FCU’s work intersect with Tether’s broader blacklisting and freezing activity across chains, and how much of the total relates specifically to Tron-based USDT, but had not received a response by publication.
The company was also asked how it balances an expanding compliance and asset-freezing toolkit with criticism from parts of the crypto industry that such powers increase centralization risk and may undermine the permissionless nature of stablecoin transfers on networks like Tron.
Tron, which positions itself as a low-cost settlement layer for stablecoins, told Cointelegraph it is an “agnostic technology provider” that cannot directly monitor every user or block every transaction, and that the means to identify and stop illicit activity sit with partners such as Tether, TRM Labs and law enforcement.
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