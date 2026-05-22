Crypto.com secures SVF license. Source: Crypto.com
Meanwhile, BNY partnered with Finstreet and ADI Foundation in May to develop institutional digital asset custody services in Abu Dhabi, with initial support for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) and plans to later expand into stablecoins and tokenized assets.
On Thursday, Kraken said it received preliminary approval from Dubai’s VARA regulator as part of its planned expansion in the UAE. The company said the approval would support UAE dirham funding, margin and over-the-counter trading, along with institutional services through Kraken Prime.
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