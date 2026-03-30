Key takeaways:

A Hyperliquid whale’s $53 million Bitcoin short and its bets against silver suggest a cautious outlook for global markets.

Traders remain on edge as the US and Israel-Iran war and upcoming US jobs data drive risk-averse behavior this week.

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovered from Sunday’s $65,000 low but failed to hold ground above $67,000 on Monday, tracking the modest intraday losses seen in the S&P 500 Index. Despite initial decoupling signs favoring Bitcoin, a whale recently opened a massive $53 million BTC short position on Hyperliquid.

With a liquidation price set at $80,630, the size of the bearish bet has traders questioning the logic behind the positioning.

Hyperliquid whale 0x007d76c0ba…443d967a0 position. Source: CoinGlass

The Hyperliquid whale, identified by the address 0x007d76c0ba…443d967a0, initiated the leveraged short on Sunday and has since doubled down despite Bitcoin’s price volatility. CoinGlass data shows the same entity is playing a broader macroeconomic hand, holding a $7 million leveraged long on Brent oil, a $10 million short on silver, and a $21 million short across various altcoins, including Ether (ETH).

Bitcoin price pinned due to war and stalled regulation

The US and Israel-Iran war has dominated the narrative for the past month, as the region is crucial for global energy and logistics. Brent crude oil prices hit $107 per barrel on Monday, up 48% from late February. Since nearly half of silver demand is industrial, a broader economic hit from the war would likely hurt its price, explaining the whale's bearish stance on the metal.

S&P 500 futures (left) vs. Bitcoin/USD (right). Source: TradingView

Traders dumped risk assets on Friday, fearing a potential US military invasion of Iran over the weekend. Markets remain on edge following posts from US President Donald Trump, who claimed “great progress” on a deal while simultaneously threatening to blow up Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Beyond the war in the Middle East, cryptocurrency investors worry that regulatory pressure could kill institutional investors’ appetite. Pierre Rochard, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company, warned that agencies lack a clear framework on how Bitcoin-related activities should be regulated. A March 19 proposal from financial regulators offered zero clarity on Bitcoin or digital assets, leaving the industry in a legal gray zone.

US Representatives released a draft bill on Thursday titled the “Digital Asset PARITY Act,” which seeks to overhaul the Internal Revenue Code to clarify how digital assets are taxed. However, Conner Brown, managing director at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, noted that the proposal fails to include reporting and tax exemptions for small Bitcoin transactions. Additionally, the draft reportedly offers no fixes for the tax treatment of Bitcoin mining.

Strategy (MSTR US) corporate Bitcoin acquisitions. Source: Strategy

Another potential driver for short-term bearishness is the perceived absence of Bitcoin buys from Strategy (MSTR US) after 13 consecutive weeks of activity. This speculation appears thin, however, as the company recently unveiled massive capital-raising programs totaling $44.1 billion to fund future Bitcoin purchases, including its Stretch (STRC US) perpetual yield stock.

US nonfarm payrolls monthly change. Source: AdvisorPerspectives

Bitcoin investors are also closely monitoring US labor data this week. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is due Tuesday, followed by the ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday. While Friday is a US national holiday, the March jobs report is still expected to drop. Traders will likely lean into risk-averse positioning ahead of the three-day market closure.

Related: Crypto funds see first outflow in 5 weeks amid inflation fears, Iran tensions

Ultimately, Bitcoin’s fate will depend on institutional risk appetite. Gold’s weakness since its $5,600 all-time high on Jan. 28 could catalyze a broader shift in capital. While the Hyperliquid whale’s short position makes sense for a quick play, its success largely hinges on the next turn in the US and Israel-Iran war.