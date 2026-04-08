Key points:

Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming out, but some analysts believe a final shakeout below $60,000 is still possible over the next few months.

Several major altcoins are showing early signs of buying, but the bulls have a lot of work to do before a trend change is signalled.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose above the $72,000 level on Tuesday following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. Although the bulls could not achieve a close above $72,000, a positive sign is that the buyers have not ceded much ground to the bears. That suggests the bulls are holding on to their positions as they anticipate the recovery to continue.

Several analysts believe that BTC is showing signs of bottoming out. Crypto trader Quantum Ascend said in a post on X that BTC’s stochastic relative strength index (RSI) indicator is at the “exact same point on the daily as it was in 2022” before the price sprinted higher.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

A slightly different view was put forth by Alphractal founder and CEO Joao Wedson, who said in a post on X that the bear trend may be ending but BTC may witness “a sharp move like a –$15K shakeout” over the next six months.

Could BTC and select major altcoins extend their relief rally? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC cleared the moving averages and the $72,000 resistance on Tuesday, indicating solid buying by the bulls.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers are expected to defend the $72,000 to $76,000 zone with all their might, as a close above it will complete a bullish ascending triangle pattern. If that happens, the BTC/USDT pair may skyrocket to $84,000.

The first sign of weakness will be a close below the moving averages, suggesting that the bears remain sellers on rallies. A close below the support line will invalidate the positive setup, increasing the risk of a fall to the crucial $62,500 to $60,000 support zone.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) turned up from the 50-day simple moving average ($2,059) on Tuesday and surged above the $2,200 resistance.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day exponential moving average ($2,110) has started to turn up, and the RSI is in the positive territory, indicating that the path of least resistance is to the upside. There is resistance at the $2,400 level, but if the bulls overcome it, the up move may extend to $2,800.

Time is running out for the bears. They will have to swiftly yank the ETH price below the moving averages to signal a comeback. The ETH/USDT pair may fall to $1,918 and potentially to the $1,750 support.

XRP price prediction



XRP’s (XRP) bounce off the $1.27 level reached the moving averages, which is a crucial resistance to watch out for.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If buyers thrust the XRP/USDT pair above the moving average, it clears the path for a rally to the breakdown level of $1.61 and then to the downtrend line of the descending channel pattern. Sellers will attempt to halt the up move at the downtrend line, as a close above it points to a potential trend change.

On the downside, a close below the $1.27 level signals that the bears remain in control. That increases the risk of a drop to the $1.11 level and eventually to the support line of the descending channel pattern near $1.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) has been consolidating between $570 and $687 for several days, indicating buying near the support and selling close to the resistance.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattish moving averages and the RSI near the midpoint suggest that the range-bound action may continue for a few more days. If bulls pierce the moving averages, the BNB/USDT pair may reach the $687 level, where the bears are expected to step in.

The next trending move is expected to begin on a close above the $687 resistance or below the $570 support. If the $687 level is taken out, the pair may soar to $730 and later to $790. On the other hand, a close below $570 may sink the pair to $500.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) is attempting to rise above the moving averages, but the bears have held their ground.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattish moving averages and the RSI just below the midpoint do not give a clear advantage either to the bulls or the bears. If the SOL price rises above the moving averages, the next stop may be the $98 level. Buyers will have to secure a close above the $98 resistance to gain the upper hand.

On the downside, a break and close below the $76 support tilts the advantage in favor of the bears. That increases the risk of a drop to $67 and subsequently to $50.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose above the moving averages on Tuesday, but the recovery is facing resistance at the downtrend line.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will attempt to strengthen their position by pulling the DOGE price below the $0.09 level. If they manage to do that, the DOGE/USDT pair will complete a descending triangle pattern. The pattern target of this bearish setup is $0.06.

On the contrary, a close above the downtrend line invalidates the negative setup. That suggests the bears have given up, opening the gates for a rally to $0.11 and then to the $0.12 level.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) closed above the 20-day EMA ($37.28) on Tuesday, signaling that the correction may be over.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls will attempt to push the HYPE price to the $41.59 to $43.76 zone, where the sellers are expected to mount a solid defense. If buyers clear the overhead barrier, the HYPE/USDT pair may rally to $50.

This positive view will be negated in the near term if the price turns down and breaks below the 50-day SMA ($34.80). Such a move indicates that higher levels continue to attract sellers. The pair may then tumble to the $29.42 level.

Related: Oil falls, Bitcoin jumps to $72K, but is this BTC price breakout for real?

Cardano price prediction

Buyers pushed Cardano (ADA) to the 50-day SMA ($0.26) on Tuesday, indicating that the bulls are attempting a comeback.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If buyers pierce the 50-day SMA, the ADA/USDT pair may reach the downtrend line of the descending channel pattern. Sellers are expected to fiercely defend the downtrend line as a close above it signals a potential trend change.

Sellers are likely to have other plans. They will attempt to aggressively defend the downtrend line and pull the ADA price below the moving averages. If they do that, the pair may extend its stay inside the channel for a few more days.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Buyers are attempting to sustain Bitcoin Cash (BCH) above the breakdown level of $443 but are expected to face significant resistance from the bears.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the BCH price turns down from the moving averages and breaks below the $420 level, it signals the resumption of the downward move. That may sink the BCH/USDT pair to the $375 level.

The first sign of strength will be a close above the moving averages. That suggests the market has rejected the break below the $443 level. The pair may then rally to the $520 to $540 zone.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink (LINK) closed above the moving averages on Tuesday, opening the doors for a rally to the resistance of the $8 to $10 range.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers are expected to defend the $10 level, keeping the LINK price inside the range for some more time.



Buyers will have to propel and maintain the price above the $10 resistance to gain the upper hand. That may drive the LINK/USDT pair to $10.94 and thereafter to the $11.61 level. On the downside, a break and close below the $8 level signals an advantage to bears. The pair risks falling to $7.15 and then to the pattern target of $6.



