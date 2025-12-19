Bitcoin (BTC) aimed for $88,000 on Friday after Japan’s central bank raised interest rates to 30-year highs.

Key points:

Bitcoin joins US stocks futures heading higher in a curiously bullish reaction to Japan’s interest-rate hike.

Commentators argue that no further hikes will happen due to economic forces.

Bitcoin continues to hammer out a bottom on longer timeframes.

Arthur Hayes eyes BTC price, yen surge

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView showed 2.5% BTC price gains versus the daily open.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



In line with expectations, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) hiked rates to around 0.75% on the day, marking their highest levels in three decades and ending the country’s latest period of “cheap” money.

Against a backdrop of global central-bank policy easing, Japan’s move stood out. While the hike was notionally a headwind for crypto and risk assets, reactions were optimistic.

“Don’t fight the BOJ: -ve real rates is the explicit policy,” Arthur Hayes, former CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX, told X followers.

“$JPY to 200, and $BTC to a milly.”

Source: Bank of Japan



Hayes was one of several commentators who saw the hike as ultimately bullish for asset holders.

Continuing, the research project Temple 8 Research flagged an emerging standoff between market expectations and economic reality in Japan.

“The market sees a hawkish pivot. We see a political ceiling,” it summarized in a blog post last week.

Temple 8 predicted that rates would not rise again before 2027 to protect the yen and avoid increased interest payments on Japan’s latest $140 billion stimulus package.

“You cannot floor the gas (Fiscal Stimulus) while slamming the brakes (Rate Hikes),” the post added.

“If rates go to 1.5%, interest payments on this new debt explode.”

USD/JPY one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Bitcoin lacks “true capitulation event”

Bitcoin thus joined US stocks futures heading higher ahead of Friday’s Wall Street open.

Related: Bitcoin institutional buys flip new supply for the first time in 6 weeks

At the time of writing, Nasdaq 100 futures were up 1.5%, while the S&P 500 sought a rebound after flat performance.

Nasdaq 100 futures one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

“With participation remaining strong some measures of investor sentiment shifting back to showing fear, that’s a positive backdrop to see a rally in the final weeks of the year,” trading resource Mosaic Asset Company forecast in a blog post Thursday.

“While the S&P 500 is trading weak recently, the second half of December tends to be positive from a historical seasonal standpoint.”

Equal weight S&P 500 chart. Source: Mosaic Asset Company



At the same time, BTC/USD hit a low of $84,390 amid volatility following the surprise US inflation data.

Traders remained highly cautious, with calls for further support retests commonplace on social media.

“Bitcoin is currently hammering out a bottom, but the process is far from over,” onchain analytics platform Checkonchain warned on the day.

Checkonchain singled out $81,000, the cost basis for the US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as a key line in the sand.

It added that the market was yet to witness a “true capitulation event.”



This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.











