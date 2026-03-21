A 66-year-old Hong Kong retiree lost 6.6 million Hong Kong dollars (roughly $840,000) in a string of three related crypto investment scams after repeatedly trusting self-proclaimed “virtual currency experts” who reached out via WhatsApp, according to Hong Kong police’s CyberDefender unit.

In a March 20 Facebook post, police said the victim was first approached in September 2025 by a scammer who cold messaged, claiming to be a “virtual currency investment expert” and promising steady gains if the victim followed his advice. The retiree then transferred $180,000 and deposited crypto into a wallet the scammer controlled, only to watch him disappear, prompting the filing of a police report.

The case shows how fraudsters can recycle the same victim through successive schemes that start with “guaranteed profit” pitches and escalate into offers to recover funds that have already been stolen.

“Life has no take two; but scams can have take three,” the CyberDefender team wrote, warning that genuine professionals do not rely on random outreach and that phrases such as “guaranteed returns” and “inside information” are classic red flags.

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Hong Kong retiree loses $840,000 in triple crypto scam. Source: CyberDefender

Triple “crypto expert” scam drains retiree’s savings

The retiree then transferred $180,000 and deposited crypto into a wallet the scammer controlled, only to watch him disappear, prompting the victim to file a police report.

​Unwilling to accept the loss, the victim later searched online for another “crypto expert” who claimed he could help recover the missing funds, but then demanded $75,000 as a security deposit. After the victim paid, that expert also vanished.

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In January, a third supposed specialist messaged the retiree on WhatsApp offering to reclaim both prior losses if the victim bought $585,000 in crypto and sent it to a specified address. Once the victim complied, that scammer disappeared as well, bringing the total losses over roughly six months to approximately $840,000.

​Incident falls amid rising Web3 fraud

The case lands against a broader backdrop of mounting crypto-related crime. Web3 platforms saw about $3.95 billion in losses in 2025, with state-linked hackers and weak key security driving much of the damage, according to security firm Hacken.

Authorities worldwide have also flagged new waves of phishing and investment fraud, from the FBI’s recent warning over fake FBI tokens on Tron to India’s GainBitcoin probe and US efforts to forfeit $3.4 million in Tether tied to a multi-state investment scam.

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