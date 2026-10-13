European retailer MediaMarkt pulled Ledger products as the wallet maker probes tampering reports beyond CryptoBilis in Southeast Asia.

MediaMarktSaturn, the parent company of European electronics retailer MediaMarkt, has removed Ledger products from its stores and online platforms amid reports of tampered hardware wallets.

“The MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group has removed all of the manufacturer’s products from its stores and online platforms and is in contact with the manufacturer,” a spokesperson told Cointelegraph in an email on Tuesday. “We take this incident very seriously.”

An X user known as Johannes claimed Monday that he purchased two Ledger wallets from separate MediaMarkt stores. He said both contained unauthorized cables and cellular modules.

The security concerns emerged Friday after Ledger said it is investigating reports of losses involving devices sold through Southeast Asian reseller CryptoBilis. Ledger said Tuesday that implants transmitted users’ recovery phrases over cellular networks and that it was investigating reports beyond CryptoBilis.

Separately, former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès said Tuesday that a Ledger Flex purchased at Singapore’s airport contained a spy implant. Ledger responded by referring users to its latest CryptoBilis investigation update, without directly addressing the Singapore case.

Cointelegraph contacted Ledger to ask whether it had confirmed any tampered devices in Europe but received no response by publication time.

Felix Ng contributed reporting.

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