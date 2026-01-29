OSL Group has raised $200 million in equity financing as it steps up plans to expand its stablecoin trading and payment businesses globally.

The Hong Kong–listed digital asset company said the capital injection will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth across regulated digital payment and settlement services, according to a Thursday announcement.

“The market has strongly validated OSL Group’s strategic positioning within the stablecoin and payment space,” chief financial officer Ivan Wong said. “This financing round will allow us to welcome more like-minded strategic and long-term investors,” he added.

Proceeds from the raise will be used for acquisitions, international expansion in payments and stablecoins and further investment in product development and technology infrastructure. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to general working capital as OSL looks to scale operations in multiple jurisdictions.

OSL’s record $300 million raise

In July 2025, OSL raised $300 million in equity financing, which was the largest publicly disclosed equity raise in Asia’s crypto sector at the time.

OSL operates licensed platforms offering OTC trading, digital asset custody and tokenized wealth management, and was the first exchange licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

In 2025, the group also moved to position itself as a compliant, institution-focused player in digital payments, completing the acquisition of Banxa and rolling out OSL BizPay, a business-to-business payment platform aimed at corporate and institutional clients. The company has also launched USDGO, a US dollar-backed stablecoin.

Stablecoin interest grows globally

OSL’s new raise to expand its stablecoin businesses comes amid growing interest in fiat-backed stablecoins.

Cointelegraph reported Thursday that Abu Dhabi-based Universal Digital has launched USDU, the first US dollar-backed stablecoin registered by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates under its Payment Token Services Regulation.

On Tuesday, Tether also launched USAt, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin built specifically for the American market. Issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, USAt is positioned as a federally regulated stablecoin compliant with the US GENIUS Act, launched with an initial $10 million supply on Ethereum and listed across major platforms.

