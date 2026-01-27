Tether, the issuer of USDt — the largest stablecoin by market capitalization — has officially launched USAt, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin built specifically to operate within the US.

Following an initial announcement last year, Tether confirmed on Tuesday the formal market launch of its USAt stablecoin, with Anchorage Digital Bank serving as the issuer.

Tether describes USAt as a “federally regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin” designed to function under the US GENIUS Act, which established the first federal framework for payment stablecoins in the US in July 2025.

In last September’s announcement, Tether revealed that Bo Hines — who previously led Republican President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets — would assume the CEO role at Tether USAt.

According to CoinMarketCap data, USAt launches with a $10 million supply as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain initially.

USAt now available with listings on Bybit, Crypto.com, Kraken, OKX and MoonPay

At launch, Tether’s new stablecoin is expected to be available on several crypto exchanges and platforms, including Bybit, Crypto.com, Kraken, OKX and MoonPay.

“USAt is now available to US users seeking a dollar-backed token built to operate within the US’ dedicated federal regime,” the company said.

Cantor Fitzgerald, a global financial services firm, serves as the designated reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer, ensuring secure asset management and visibility into USAt reserves.

USAt meets institutional demands

The announcement highlighted the operational maturity of Tether as operator of the world’s largest stablecoin, USDt (USDT), as well as compliance with a framework designed for “America’s most demanding institutions.”

“USAt offers institutions an additional option: a dollar-backed token made in America,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said.

“USDT has proven for more than a decade that digital dollars can deliver trust, transparency, and utility at a global scale,” the CEO noted, adding that USAt extends that mission by providing a federally regulated product designed for the US.

“With the launch of USAt, we see a digital dollar that is designed to meet federal regulatory expectations,” said Tether USAt CEO Hines.

“Our focus is stability, transparency, and responsible governance, ensuring that the United States continues to lead in dollar innovation,” he added.

Tether tokens in circulation. Source: Tether transparency

At the time of writing, USAt has yet to appear on Tether’s transparency page, which lists four stablecoins developed by Tether, including USDt, the Chinese yuan-pegged CHNt, the Mexican peso-pegged MXNt, and the gold-backed XAUt.

