US President Donald Trump hinted that Colombia and Mexico could be the next targets for US military intervention following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, intensifying uncertainty in the region as Bitcoin climbed higher.

On Sunday, Trump raised concerns about cocaine continuing to flow from Colombia into the US while threatening that Colombian President Gustavo Petro may be the next leader the US captures.

“Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he’s not going to be doing it very long," Trump warned.

When asked whether the US would consider pursuing a military action against Colombia, Trump responded: "It sounds good to me."

Trump: "Colombia is run by a sick man, he's not going to be doing it for very long."



Reporter: "So there will be an operation by the US in Colombia?"



While Trump has friendlier relations with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, she denied help to tackle Mexico’s cartels, prompting Trump to say, “Something is going to have to be done in Mexico.”

The US is also keeping an eye on Cuba, a strategic ally of Venezuela, which Trump described as a failing state that is “ready to fall” now that its Venezuelan oil supply is being cut off.

Maduro taken before crypto market could react

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 3.35% from $89,990 to $93,000 since the military operation in Venezuela, CoinGecko data shows.

Bitcoin’s change in price over the last week. Source: CoinGecko



Market analyst Crypto Rover said the Venezuela incident caused little market disruption because Maduro’s capture was executed before uncertainty could spread, unlike past conflicts that triggered prolonged panic.

Greenland is still on Trump’s wishlist

Adding to geopolitical uncertainty, however, Trump said he still has his eye on Greenland, calling it vital to US national security and defense.

However, ministers in Denmark and Norway have repeatedly said the mineral-rich land is not for sale while asking the US president to stop with the threats.

