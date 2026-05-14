Crypto derivatives expand beyond Bitcoin and Ether

Bitcoin CME futures price chart. Source: TradingView
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Crypto exchanges and trading platforms are expanding derivatives offerings tied to a broader range of digital and traditional financial assets.
In February, Kraken began offering perpetual contracts for tokenized stocks and commodities, giving international users 24/7 access to leveraged exposure across traditional markets.
The following month, Coinbase launched perpetual futures for US stocks and indexes for users outside the United States. The contracts offer leveraged, cash-settled exposure to assets including Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL).
In April, Blockchain.com added perpetual futures trading to its self-custody wallet through Hyperliquid (HYPE), allowing users to trade leveraged crypto positions directly, using self-custodial Bitcoin as collateral, removing the need to transfer the BTC to a centralized exchange.
Crypto perpetual futures volume from 2022 to 2026. Source: DeFiLlama
Prediction market platforms are also moving into crypto derivatives. Earlier this month, Kalshi was reported to be preparing a push into crypto perpetual futures trading, potentially expanding beyond event-based contracts into leveraged digital asset markets.
Still, most cryptocurrency perpetual futures products remain unavailable to retail users in the US, where much of the market has historically been pushed offshore due to uncertainty around regulation.
However, according to derivatives publication FOW, CFTC Chair Michael Selig said in March that the agency was working toward allowing “true perpetual futures” in the country within “the next month or so.”
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