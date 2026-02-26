Coin Bureau CEO on Bitcoin in 2026: Cycles, Liquidity and a Divided Market

In an exclusive Cointelegraph interview, crypto YouTuber and CEO of Coin Bureau Nic Puckrin says he expects 2026 to play out as a “tale of two crypto markets” — institutional conviction on one side, and near-total retail apathy on the other.

While headlines have been dominated by exchange-traded funds, policy shifts and big-money adoption, he argues that the everyday investor isn’t showing up the way they did in previous cycles — and he explains why that matters for what comes next.

He also revisits the debate around Bitcoin’s “four-year cycle.” Many traders declared the old playbook dead after an unusual run-up before the halving and the absence of a classic blow-off top. However, Puckrin outlines why recent price behavior has forced even skeptics to reconsider their views.

The conversation dives into the quantum computing narrative — a risk that has moved from fringe talk to serious discussion among some investors. Puckrin breaks down why quantum computing is being included in more risk frameworks, and why the crypto community is far from unified on the threat’s real urgency.

Finally, he shares where he’s looking for outside crypto this year — and what conditions could set up a meaningful Bitcoin recovery later in the year.

Watch the full interview on Cointelegraph’s channel to hear Puckrin’s complete thesis, the key levels he’s watching, and the catalysts he believes will define Bitcoin’s next move.



