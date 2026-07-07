Dormant Bitcoin wallets awaken after lawsuit

The Digital Chamber files an amicus brief to dismiss the case seeking ownership of 39,069 Bitcoin wallets. Source: iapps.court.state.ny.us
The Digital Chamber describes itself as the oldest and largest digital asset trade association representing over 250 members, including crypto exchanges, banks, investment firms and other industry participants.
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Some of the long-dormant Bitcoin wallets named in the lawsuit have been waking up.
At least 31 of the listed addresses moved 17,527 Bitcoin in June, up from five addresses that transferred 4,834 BTC in February, according to Galaxy Digital head of research Alex Thorn.
Source: Alex Thorn
Bitcoin address "1KV47" transferred 30 BTC, worth about $1.88 million, on Saturday, marking the wallet’s first movement in almost 15 years, since August 2011.
Regardless of the lawsuit's outcome, it is unclear how the plaintiffs could gain control of the assets without holding the private keys to the wallets.
On Thursday, a pseudonymous defendant filed a notice of appearance and motion to dismiss, claiming they control one of the dormant wallets named in the lawsuit.
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