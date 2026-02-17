US-based crypto exchange Kraken has integrated its over-the-counter desk with Intercontinental Exchange’s ICE Chat, enabling institutional traders to access Kraken’s crypto liquidity directly through a messaging platform widely used across global financial markets.

ICE Chat connects more than 120,000 market participants, including banks, brokers and trading desks that use the system for real-time deal negotiation and execution. The integration allows those clients to communicate directly with Kraken’s OTC desk within their existing trading workflows.

Kraken said it is the first cryptocurrency platform approved to connect to ICE Chat, placing its crypto liquidity alongside traditional asset classes within established institutional communications infrastructure.

The companies added that they expect to expand the integration over time, reflecting broader efforts to embed digital asset trading into traditional financial market systems.

Kraken’s OTC desk facilitates large block trades in crypto spot and options markets. Intercontinental Exchange, which operates ICE Chat and owns the New York Stock Exchange, provides data, clearing and technology services to global financial markets.

The news follows Kraken’s pledge on Monday to support US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Trump Accounts,” a savings program for Americans under 18.

ICE expands deeper into crypto and tokenized markets

Intercontinental Exchange has stepped up its involvement in digital asset markets over the past year, expanding beyond traditional exchange infrastructure into blockchain data, prediction markets and crypto payments.

In August, ICE partnered with blockchain oracle provider Chainlink to bring foreign exchange and precious metals data onchain. The collaboration integrates ICE’s Consolidated Feed, which aggregates pricing data from more than 300 global exchanges and marketplaces, into Chainlink’s Data Streams.

In October, ICE invested $2 billion in crypto-based prediction market Polymarket, valuing the company at a reported $9 billion post-money. In December, ICE entered discussions to back crypto payments company MoonPay in its latest funding round, which is reportedly seeking a $5 billion valuation, though the size of ICE’s potential investment was not disclosed.

Both Nasdaq and the NYSE have also been making moves in crypto recently, particularly the tokenization of equities.

In September, Nasdaq filed a request with the US Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to list tokenized stocks through a proposed rule change.

In January, the NYSE announced plans to develop a 24/7 trading platform for tokenized stocks and ETFs, combining the exchange’s Pillar matching engine with blockchain-based post-trade settlement systems, subject to regulatory approval.

