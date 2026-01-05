Cryptocurrency investment products pulled in about $47 billion of inflows in 2025, just shy of 2024’s total amid new crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches in the US.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) logged $47.2 billion in inflows last year, 3% below 2024’s record of $48.7 billion, according to European crypto asset manager CoinShares.

Bitcoin (BTC) inflows fell sharply in 2025, with a 35% drop from $41.7 billion in 2024 to around $27 billion, while Ether (ETH), XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) ETPs saw substantial gains.

Despite falling short of 2024, global crypto ETP assets under management (AUM) rose to about $180 billion in late 2025, up from $160 billion the previous year.

Ether, XRP and Solana led the way in 2025

Ether ETPs posted the strongest gains in 2025, with inflows totaling $12.7 billion, up 138% from $5.3 billion the previous year, according to CoinShares head of research James Butterfill.

Solana funds recorded the highest growth rate, surging 1,000% to $3.6 billion from $310 million in 2024, while XRP investment products rose 500%, to $3.6 billion from $608 million.

Flows by assets in the past five years (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

“The remaining altcoins saw a decline in sentiment with a fall in inflows YoY of 30%,” Butterfill noted.

The US sees majority of inflows at $47.2 billion

The US attracted the bulk of crypto fund inflows in 2025, totaling $47.2 billion, or a 12% decline from 2024.

By the end of 2025, US crypto funds held $152.6 billion in AUM, representing 84% of all crypto assets managed by global crypto ETPs.

Flows by countries in the past five years (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Germany saw the strongest growth, with inflows jumping from just $43 million in 2024 to $2.5 billion last year. Canada also recorded a notable recovery, rising from $600 million in 2024 to $1.1 billion in 2025.

Week-wise, crypto ETPs kicked off 2026 with $671 million in inflows last Friday, bringing total inflows for the week to $582 million, Butterfill noted.

The gains followed two weeks of selling at the end of December, which saw outflows of $446 million and $952 million, respectively.

