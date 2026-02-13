Key points:

Bitcoin is attempting a comeback, which is expected to face stiff resistance at the breakdown level of $74,508.

Several major altcoins are attempting a recovery, signaling that lower levels are attracting buyers.

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen above $68,500, as buyers attempt to form a higher low near $65,000. According to Glassnode, BTC is stuck between the true market mean at $79,200 and the realized price near $55,000. The onchain data provider expects the range-bound action to continue until a major catalyst pushes the price either above or below the range.

Standard Chartered also had a muted forecast for BTC. It lowered BTC’s target to $100,000 from $150,000 for 2026. The bank expects BTC to fall to $50,000 over the next few months, followed by a recovery for the remainder of the year.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

Several analysts also say that BTC has not yet bottomed out. Crypto analyst Tony Research said in a post on X that BTC will bottom in the $40,000 to $50,000 zone, possibly “between mid-September and late November 2026.”

Could BTC and the major altcoins start a recovery? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC turned up from $65,118 on Thursday, indicating demand at lower levels. The bulls will try to push the price to the breakdown level of $74,508.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the Bitcoin price turns down sharply from the $74,508 level, it suggests that the bears remain active at higher levels. That may keep the BTC/USDT pair between $74,508 and $60,000 for a few days. On the downside, a break below the $60,000 support may sink the pair to $52,500.

Alternatively, if buyers thrust the price above $74,508, it suggests that the selling pressure is reducing. The pair may then rally to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) ($85,046).

Ether price prediction

Buyers are attempting to push and maintain Ether (ETH) above the $2,000 level, but the bears have kept up the pressure.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the price turns down from the current level or the $2,111 resistance, it suggests that the bears are aggressively defending the level. The Ether price may then retest the critical support at $1,750. If the level cracks, the ETH/USDT pair may extend the decline to the next major support at $1,537.

On the upside, buyers will have to swiftly push the price above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) ($2,297) to signal a comeback. If they manage to do that, the pair may ascend to the 50-day SMA ($2,800).

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) continues to gradually slide toward the strong support at $570, which is a vital level to watch out for.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the BNB price plunges below the $570 support, it signals the start of the next leg of the downtrend toward the psychological level of $500.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) is in oversold territory, indicating that a relief rally is possible in the near term. If the price turns up from the current level, the bulls will attempt to push the BNB/USDT pair above the $669 level. If they can pull it off, the pair may march toward the 20-day EMA ($710).

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) has been clinging to the support line of the descending channel pattern, increasing the risk of a breakdown.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If that happens, the XRP price may drop to the $1.11 level. This is a critical level for the bulls to defend, as a break below it may resume the downtrend. The XRP/USDT pair may then fall to $1 and subsequently to $0.75.

Contrarily, if the price turns up from the current level and breaks above the20-day EMA ($1.55), it suggests that the pair may remain inside the channel for some more time. Buyers will have to achieve a close above the downtrend line to signal a potential trend change.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) is trying to find support at the $77 level, but the bears are likely to sell on rallies.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The SOL/USDT pair may reach the breakdown level of $95, where the bears are expected to pose a strong challenge. If the price turns down sharply from the $95 level, it suggests that the bears have flipped the level into resistance. The Solana price may then plummet to the $67 level.

Conversely, if buyers push the price above the $95 level, the pair may rally to the 50-day SMA ($119). That suggests the break below the $95 level may have been a bear trap.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) is attempting to bounce off the $0.09 level, but the bears continue to sell on minor rallies.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the Dogecoin price turns down and breaks below $0.09, the DOGE/USDT pair may drop to the $0.08 level. This is a crucial level for the bulls to defend, as a break below it may extend the downtrend to $0.06.

The first sign of strength will be a break and close above the 20-day EMA ($0.10). The pair may then rally to the breakdown level of $0.12, which is likely to act as stiff resistance. A break above the $0.12 level opens the doors for a rally to $0.16.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) broke below the $497 support on Thursday, but the bulls failed to sustain the lower levels.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls are attempting to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($536) but are expected to face significant resistance from the bears. If the price turns down from the 20-day EMA and breaks below $493, the BCH/USDT pair may plunge toward the $443 level.

On the contrary, if the price breaks and closes above the 20-day EMA, it suggests demand at lower levels. The Bitcoin Cash price may then rally to the 50-day SMA ($581), where the bears are again expected to mount a strong defense.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) has risen back above the 20-day EMA ($30.18) on Thursday, indicating buying on dips.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattish 20-day EMA and the RSI just above the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand. Buyers will have to propel the Hyperliquid price above the $35.50 level to indicate that the corrective phase may have ended. The HYPE/USDT pair may then ascend to $44.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down and breaks below the 50-day SMA ($27.25), it signals that the bears have an edge. The pair may then slump to the $20.82 support.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) remains inside the descending channel pattern, indicating that the bears remain in charge.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears will attempt to strengthen their position by pulling the price below the support line and the $0.22 level. If they manage to do that, the ADA/USDT pair may descend to $0.20 and later to $0.15.

Instead, if the Cardano price turns up from the current level and breaks above the 20-day EMA ($0.29), it signals that the pair may remain inside the channel for some more time. Buyers will seize control on a close above the channel.

Monero price prediction

Monero (XMR) is facing resistance at the breakdown level of $360, but the bulls have not ceded much ground to the bears.

XMR/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

That increases the likelihood of a break above $360. If that happens, the bears will again try to halt the recovery at the 20-day EMA ($385). However, buyers are likely to have other plans. They will try to pierce the 20-day EMA, clearing the path for a rally toward the 50-day SMA ($460).

This positive view will be negated in the near term if the Monero price continues lower and breaks below $309. The XMR/USDT pair may then plummet to $276, which is likely to attract buyers.