Bitcoin has turned up sharply from the $60,000 level, opening the door for a retest of the breakdown level at $74,508.

Several major altcoins have started a relief rally, which is expected to face selling at the moving averages.

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered sharply above $69,000 after plunging to $60,000 on Friday, indicating solid buying at lower levels. BTC’s fall has hurt sentiment, pulling the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to a score of 9 out of 100, the lowest since June 2022.

The big question on traders’ minds is when the recovery may begin. Veteran trader Peter Brandt said in a post on X that the nature of the decline had “all the finger prints of campaign selling, not retail liquidation.” Brandt added that it was difficult to know when the pattern would end.

However, there is a positive ray of hope for the bulls. Market analyst Subu Trade said in a post on X that the relative strength index on the weekly chart has fallen below the 30 level. Such an event has happened only four times in the past and BTC has recorded a 23.34% average return after a month.

Could BTC and the major altcoins start a sustained relief rally? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC closed below the crucial $74,508 level on Wednesday and fell to the next major support at $60,000 on Friday.

The sharp fall of the past few days had pulled the relative strength index deep into the oversold territory. That suggests the selling may have been overdone in the near term, and a relief rally is possible.

On the upside, the bears will attempt to defend the $74,508 level and flip it into resistance. If they succeed, the BTC/USDT pair may again tumble toward $60,000. The first sign of strength will be a close above $74,508. The Bitcoin price may then ascend to the 20-day exponential moving average ($80,899).

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) plunged below the critical $2,111 level on Thursday and reached the $1,750 support on Friday.

The bulls are attempting to start a recovery off the $1,750 level, which is expected to face significant selling at the breakdown level of $2,111. If the Ether price turns down sharply from $2,111, it suggests that the bears have flipped the level into resistance. That heightens the risk of a break below the $1,750 level. The next support on the downside is at $1,537.

Instead, if buyers thrust the ETH/USDT pair above $2,111, it suggests that the bears are losing their grip. The pair may then climb to the 20-day EMA ($2,569).

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) closed below the $730 level on Wednesday and extended its decline to $570 on Friday.

The RSI sank deep into the oversold territory, indicating a possible bounce in the near term. A shallow rebound will signal a lack of aggressive buying by the bulls. That increases the risk of a break below $570. The BNB/USDT pair may then plummet to $500.

Buyers have an uphill task ahead of them. They will have to swiftly push the BNB price above the $730 level to signal strength. If they do that, the pair may rally to the 20-day EMA ($798).

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) turned down sharply on Thursday, falling below the support line of the descending channel pattern and the Oct. 10, 2025, low of $1.25.

The bulls aggressively purchased the dip and have pushed the XRP price back into the channel. The XRP/USDT pair may rally to the 20-day EMA ($1.71), which is expected to attract sellers. However, if buyers bulldoze their way above the 20-day EMA, the pair might surge to the downtrend line.

On the other hand, if the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, it suggests that the sentiment remains negative. The bears will then again attempt to sink the pair below the support line.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) extended its decline below the $95 support on Wednesday and fell to the $67.50 level on Friday.

The fall pulled the RSI deep into the oversold territory, improving the prospects of a short-term recovery. The SOL/USDT pair may reach the $95 level, where the sellers are expected to step in. If the price turns down sharply from $95, the risk of a break below the $67.50 level increases.

On the other hand, if buyers achieve a close above $95, the Solana price is likely to rally to the 20-day EMA ($110).

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains under pressure, with the bears pulling the price below the psychological support of $0.10 on Thursday.

The DOGE/USDT pair is attempting to bounce off the $0.08 level, but the bears are expected to halt the relief rally at the 20-day EMA ($0.11). If the Dogecoin price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, the pair may collapse to $0.07.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns up and breaks above the moving averages, it suggests that the bulls are back in the game. The pair may then surge toward the stiff overhead resistance at $0.16.

Cardano price prediction

Sellers pulled Cardano (ADA) below the support line of the descending channel pattern on Friday, but the long tail on the candlestick shows buying at lower levels.

If the price sustains above the support line, the bulls will attempt to push the ADA/USDT pair to the 20-day EMA ($0.32). Sellers will strive to defend the 20-day EMA and once again pull the price below the support line. If they succeed, the Cardano price might descend to $0.20 and then to $0.15.

Contrarily, a close above the 20-day EMA suggests that the break below the support line may have been a bear trap. The pair may then challenge the downtrend line.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) turned down from the 20-day EMA ($547) on Thursday, indicating a negative sentiment.

Sellers pulled the Bitcoin Cash price below the $443 support on Friday, but the long tail on the candlestick shows solid buying at lower levels. If the price sustains above $443, the BCH/USDT pair may ascend to the 20-day EMA.

The bears are expected to fiercely defend the 20-day EMA, as a break above it suggests that the downtrend might be over. On the way down, a close below the $443 level signals the start of the next leg of the downtrend toward $380.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is facing selling at the $35.50 level, but a positive sign is that the bulls have not ceded much ground to the bears.

The upsloping 20-day EMA ($29.78) and the RSI in the positive territory indicate an advantage to buyers. If the price turns up from the current level or the 20-day EMA, the bulls will again attempt to clear the overhead hurdle at $35.50. If they can pull it off, the HYPE/USDT pair is likely to soar to $44.

Alternatively, a break below the 20-day EMA suggests that the bulls have given up. The Hyperliquid price may then consolidate between $35.50 and $20.82 for some time.

Monero price prediction

Monero (XMR) continued its downward march and collapsed below the $360 support on Thursday.

The bulls are attempting to start a relief rally, but the up move is expected to face selling at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $361. If the price turns down from the overhead resistance, the bears will again try to resume the downtrend. If the $276 level gives way, the XMR/USDT pair may slump to $231.

On the contrary, a rise above $361 opens the gates for a rally to the 50% retracement level of $388 and then to the 20-day EMA ($432).