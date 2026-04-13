Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $72,000 level as bulls attempt to push the price closer to its multi-month range highs. While lower levels are attracting buyers, sustaining the higher levels might pose a challenge.

Coin Bureau founder and market analyst Nic Puckrin told Cointelegraph that for BTC to reach $90,000, the geopolitical tensions must end, bringing oil prices to $80. Additionally, economic data must soften in order to calm investors’ fear that stagflation may hamper the US economy.

Another cautious view came from CoinEx exchange chief analyst Jeff Ko, who told Cointelegraph that the short-term sentiment “remains fragile and heavily macro-driven, especially by oil, the dollar and inflation expectations.” The analyst sounded more confident over the medium term as he does not expect oil prices to remain elevated due to the supply-demand fundamentals.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

As far as price levels are concerned, macro analyst Jordi Visser said on the Anthony Pompliano podcast that a sustainable move could begin if BTC trades above $76,000 and Ether (ETH) above $2,400.

Could buyers pierce the overhead resistance in BTC and the major altcoins? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

S&P 500 Index price prediction

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) gapped up and closed above the 50-day simple moving average (6,761) on Wednesday, indicating that the corrective phase may be over.

SPX daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day exponential moving average (6,657) has started to turn up, and the relative strength index (RSI) is in the positive territory, indicating a slight edge to the bulls. Any pullback is expected to find support at the 20-day EMA. If the price remains above the 20-day EMA, the bulls will strive to push the index toward the all-time high of 7,002.

On the contrary, if the price turns down and breaks below the 20-day EMA, it suggests that the bears are selling on rallies. That increases the likelihood of a range formation in the near term.

US Dollar Index price prediction

Sellers are attempting to sink the US Dollar Index (DXY) below the 50-day SMA (98.67), but the bulls have held their ground.

DXY daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bounce off the 50-day SMA is expected to face selling at the 20-day EMA (99.34). If the price turns down from the 20-day EMA and breaks below the 50-day SMA, it suggests that the index may continue to oscillate inside the large range between 95.55 and 100.54 for some more time.

Contrarily, a close above the 20-day EMA suggests demand at lower levels. The bulls will then again attempt to thrust the price above the 100.54 resistance.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC pulled back to the 20-day EMA ($70,209), indicating that the bears are fiercely defending the $74,000 to $76,000 zone.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bounce off the 20-day EMA on Monday indicates that the bulls are buying on dips. That increases the possibility of a retest of the critical $76,000 resistance. Sellers are expected to defend the level with all their might, as a close above $76,000 will complete a bullish ascending triangle pattern. That clears the path for a potential rally to $84,000.

Sellers are likely to have other plans. They will attempt to pull the BTC/USDT pair below the moving averages. If they succeed, the BTC price may drop to the support line. A close below the support line tilts the advantage in favor of the bears.

Ether price prediction

ETH has pulled back to the 20-day EMA ($2,154), which is a crucial support to watch out for in the short term.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the ETH price rebounds off the 20-day EMA with force, it suggests that the bulls are buying on dips. That improves the prospects of a rally above the $2,386 resistance. If that happens, the ETH/USDT pair may surge toward $2,800.

Alternatively, a break below the moving averages indicates that the bears are active at higher levels. That may signal a consolidation between $1,916 and $2,386 for a while.

BNB price prediction

Buyers are struggling to push BNB (BNB) above the moving averages, indicating that the bears are attempting to retain control.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will try to strengthen their position by pulling the BNB price below the $570 level. If they manage to do that, the BNB/USDT pair may resume the downtrend toward the next target objective at $500.

On the contrary, if the price turns up from the current level or the $570 support and rises above the moving averages, it suggests that the pair may remain range-bound for a few more days.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) remains stuck between the $1.27 level and the 50-day SMA ($1.37), indicating a balance between supply and demand.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will attempt to gain the upper hand by pulling the XRP price below the $1.27 support. If they can pull it off, the XRP/USDT pair may descend to $1.11 and thereafter to the support line of the descending channel pattern.

This negative view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns up and breaks above the moving averages. That opens the gates for a rally to the downtrend line, which is expected to act as stiff resistance.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) turned down from the 50-day SMA ($85) on Sunday, indicating that the bears are selling on minor rallies.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will strive to pull the SOL price down to the $76 level, which is likely to attract buyers. If the price rebounds off the $76 level, the bulls will again attempt to pierce the 50-day SMA. If they succeed, the SOL/USDT pair may extend its stay inside the $76 to $98 range for some more time.

A close below the $76 level indicates that the bears have seized control. That increases the likelihood of a drop below the $67 level.

Related: Strategy buys 13,927 Bitcoin for $1B, holdings near 800,000 BTC

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) is getting squeezed between the moving averages and the $0.09 support, signaling a potential range expansion in the next few days.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the DOGE price continues lower and closes below the $0.09 support, it shows that the bears have overpowered the bulls. The DOGE/USDT pair may plummet to $0.08 and subsequently to the $0.06 support.

Time is running out for the bulls. They will have to push and maintain the price above the moving averages to begin a relief rally. The pair may then rise to $0.11 and, after that, to the $0.12 level.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Buyers failed to propel Hyperliquid (HYPE) above the $43.76 overhead resistance on Saturday, indicating that the bears are aggressively defending the level.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A positive sign in favor of the bulls is that they have not ceded much ground to the bears. That enhances the prospects of a break above the $43.76 level. If that happens, the HYPE price may soar to $50.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down and breaks below the 20-day EMA, it suggests that the bulls have given up. The HYPE/USDT pair may then slump to the 50-day SMA ($35.99).

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) plunged below the $0.25 level on Sunday, signaling that the bears are attempting to take charge.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The $0.23 level is the crucial support to watch out for on the downside. If the level breaks down, the ADA price may drop to the Feb. 6 low of $0.22 and later to the support line of the descending channel pattern.

The first sign of strength will be a break and close above the 50-day SMA ($0.26). Sellers will attempt to halt the relief rally at the downtrend line; if the bulls prevail, the ADA/USDT pair could signal a potential trend change.



