Bitcoin (BTC) may remain pinned below $100,000 for the first half of 2026 as the market lacks bullish catalysts amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Key takeaways:

BTC price has a less than 10% chance of retaking $100,000 before Feb. 1, according to prediction markets.

Traders predict that Bitcoin is unlikely to see $100,000 before June.

Bitcoin’s price will likely drop below Strategy’s cost basis.

Less than 10% chance BTC hits $100,000 before February

The majority of traders on Polymarket and Kalshi don’t expect Bitcoin to return to a six-figure price over the next seven days.

As of Jan. 22, Polymarket bettors are pricing in about 6% odds of BTC crossing $100,000 before Jan. 31. Kalshi sets 7% odds of BTC touncing the $100,000 psychological level before the end of January.

Bitcoin $100K price target before Jan. 31. Source: Polymarket

Bitcoin’s high for 2026 sits at $97,900, reached on Jan. 14, and the last time the BTC/USD pair traded above $100,000 was on Nov. 13.

The last time BTC/USD dropped below $100,000, it reclaimed the level after 93 days following a 25.5% drawdown.

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If a similar scenario plays out, BTC price could retake $100,000 in mid-February, as shown in the chart below.

However, traders on Kalshi say that this may take longer, estimating a 65% chance that Bitcoin will break $100,000 before June 2026.

Bitcoin $100K price target before May. 31. Source: Kalshi

In fact, traders on Polymarket see 65% odds of BTC dropping to $80,000 first, before returning to $100,000 in 2026.

Kalshi bettors price in 54% odds that Bitcoin will bottom out at $70,000 this year. Furthermore, the chance of it going to $65,000 is 50% and going as low as $60,000 is 42%.

Will BTC price drop below Strategy’s cost basis?

There are increasing signs that Bitcoin has transitioned into a bear market, with targets as low as $58,000.

Traders on Polymarket set a 75% chance that Bitcoin will trade below Strategy’s average BTC cost price in 2026, which is $75,979 at the time of writing.

Odds that Bitcoin drops below Strategy’s average cost. Source: Polymarket.

Despite the expected drawdown in price, Polymarket odds for Strategy selling Bitcoin in 2026 remain below 26%, while expectations for routine small buys stay elevated.

Polymarket traders still see routine Strategy purchases throughout the year as a high-probability event, with an 84% chance of it holding over $800,000 BTC by Dec. 31.

Last week, Strategy expanded its Bitcoin treasury to 709,715 BTC after buying 22,305 coins for roughly $2.13 billion.