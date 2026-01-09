Key points:

Bitcoin bulls will have to successfully defend the moving averages to increase the possibility of a break above $95,000.

Most major altcoins have turned down from their overhead resistance levels, indicating that the bears are active at higher levels.

Buyers are attempting to maintain Bitcoin (BTC) above the $90,000 level, but the bears continue to exert pressure. Material Indicators cofounder Keith Alan said in a post on X that BTC could slump to the $87,500 to $89,000 support zone. An even lower target was projected by trader Roman, who expects a drop to the $76,000 level.

However, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said in a post on X that BTC is unlikely to see a 50% crash from its all-time high, similar to previous bear markets. He anticipates BTC to remain “sideways for the next few months.”

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

On a slightly longer-term perspective, there are positive signs for the bulls. BTC has averaged 95% gains in the year following a down year, according to Smarter Web Company Bitcoin strategy head Jesse Myers. If history repeats, 2026 could be a positive year for BTC, following the 6.33% drop in 2025.

Could BTC and the major altcoins rebound off their support levels? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC has pulled back to the moving averages, indicating that the bears are aggressively defending the $94,789 level.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Both moving averages are flattening out, and the relative strength index (RSI) is at the midpoint, indicating a balance between supply and demand. The advantage will tilt in favor of the bulls if they push the Bitcoin price above the $94,789 resistance. The BTC/USDT pair could then skyrocket to the psychological level of $100,000.

Instead, if the price skids below the moving averages, it signals that the pair may remain inside the $84,000 to $94,789 range for a few more days. Sellers will be back in the driver’s seat on a close below $84,000.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) remains inside the symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating uncertainty about the next directional move.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the Ether price turns up from the moving averages and breaks above the resistance line, it suggests that the bulls have overpowered the bears. The ETH/USDT pair could surge to $3,659 and later to $4,000.

Conversely, if the price continues lower and breaks below the support line, it signals that the advantage has tilted in favor of the bears. The pair could then plunge to $2,623 and subsequently to $2,111.

XRP price prediction

Sellers successfully defended the downtrend line and have pulled XRP (XRP) to the moving averages.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The upsloping 20-day exponential moving average ($2.04) and the RSI in the positive zone signal that buyers have an edge. If the price rebounds off the moving averages with strength, the possibility of a break above the downtrend line increases. If that happens, the XRP/USDT pair could rally toward $2.70, signaling a trend change.

Alternatively, a drop below the moving averages suggests that the XRP price could remain inside the descending channel pattern for a while longer.

BNB price prediction

BNB’s (BNB) pullback from the $928 level is finding support at the moving averages, indicating that the bulls are active at lower levels.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls will attempt to thrust the BNB price above the $928 level, completing a bullish ascending triangle pattern. If they do that, the BNB/USDT pair could rally toward the pattern target of $1,066.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price breaks below the moving averages, it suggests a lack of demand at higher levels. The pair could drop to the uptrend line and then to the $790 support.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) rebounded off the moving averages on Thursday, indicating that the dips are being viewed as a buying opportunity.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls will attempt to strengthen their position by pushing the Solana price above the $147 level. If they manage to do that, the SOL/USDT pair could surge toward $172. That suggests the corrective phase may be over.

This positive view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns down from the current level or the overhead resistance and breaks below the moving averages. The pair may then tumble to $117.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) turned down from the $0.16 resistance on Tuesday and has reached the moving averages.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($0.14) is turning up gradually, and the RSI is just above the midpoint, indicating a slight edge to the buyers. A close above the $0.16 level suggests that the market has rejected the break below the $0.13 support. The DOGE/USDT pair may then climb to $0.19.

On the contrary, a break below the moving averages indicates that the Dogecoin price could remain range-bound between $0.12 and $0.16 for some time. The next leg of the downtrend could begin on a close below $0.12.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) has pulled back to the moving averages, which is expected to act as strong support.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the Cardano price rebounds off the moving averages, the likelihood of a rally to the breakdown level of $0.50 increases. Sellers are expected to aggressively defend the $0.50 level, as a break above it indicates a potential trend change.

On the downside, a break below the $0.37 support suggests that the bears continue to exert pressure. The ADA/USDT pair could then descend to the $0.33 level, which is likely to attract buyers.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) turned up from the 20-day EMA ($613) on Thursday, indicating demand at lower levels.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The upsloping moving averages and the RSI in the positive territory indicate that the bulls have the upper hand. Buyers will strive to push the Bitcoin Cash price above the $670 level. If they succeed, the BCH/USDT pair could surge toward the stiff overhead resistance at $720.

The first sign of weakness will be a close below the moving averages. That suggests the breakout above $631 may have been a bull trap. The pair may then collapse toward $518.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink (LINK) is witnessing a tough battle between the bulls and the bears near the moving averages.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the price rebounds off the moving averages with strength, the bulls will attempt to propel the LINK/USDT pair above the $14.98 resistance. If they can pull it off, the Chainlink price could rally toward $17.66.

On the other hand, if the price skids below the moving averages, it suggests that the pair could swing inside the $11.61 to $14.98 range for a few more days. Sellers will have to sink the price below the $10.94 support to seize control.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) turned down from the 50-day simple moving average ($28.48) on Wednesday and slipped below the 20-day EMA ($26.21) on Thursday.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The next support on the downside is at the uptrend line. If the price turns up sharply from the uptrend line, it suggests that the bulls are buying on dips. The HYPE/USDT pair could then reach the overhead resistance at $29.37.

Contrarily, if the price continues lower and breaks below the uptrend line, it signals that the bulls have given up. The Hyperliquid price could then slump toward the $22.19 level, where the buyers are expected to step in.

