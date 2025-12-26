Key points:

Bitcoin attempted to rise above $90,000, but sustained recovery may require institutional demand to pick up.

While most major altcoins are struggling near their recent lows, Bitcoin Cash looks strong on the charts.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $89,500, but the bulls could not sustain the higher levels. A sustainable recovery would require institutional demand to pick up. Since Dec. 15, BTC exchange-traded funds have recorded outflows of more than $1 billion, per Farside Investors data.

Despite BTC’s weak performance toward the end of the year, Strategy CEO Phong Le said in a recent podcast that BTC’s fundamentals “couldn’t be better.”

For the short term, Le said the Bitcoiners should be “fairly methodical and mathematical about it” as the price action is usually unpredictable.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

Select analysts believe that cryptocurrency prices will remain sensitive to the Fed’s policies in Q1 2026. BTSE chief operating officer Jeff Mei said in a blog post that a single 0.25% rate cut by the Fed and steady rate of Treasury purchases could push BTC to the $92,000 to $98,000 range, “supported by ongoing ETF inflows surpassing $50 billion and institutional accumulation.”

What are the critical support and resistance levels to watch out for in BTC and major altcoins? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC turned down from the 20-day exponential moving average ($88,593) on Friday, indicating a negative sentiment.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The crucial support to watch out for on the downside is $84,000. If this level gets violated, the Bitcoin price could resume its downtrend. The BTC/USDT pair could plunge to $80,600 and then to the formidable support at $74,508.

Contrarily, a close above the 20-day EMA brings the $84,000 to $94,589 range into play. Buyers will have to drive and maintain the price above $94,589 to signal strength. The pair could then rally toward the psychological level of $100,000.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) continues to trade inside the symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If Ether price rises above the moving averages, the next stop could be the resistance line. Sellers are expected to defend the resistance line, as a break and close above it opens the door for a rally to $4,000.

Conversely, if the price turns down and breaks below the support line, it suggests that the bears have overpowered the bulls. The ETH/USDT pair could then descend to $2,623 and later to $2,373.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) has reached the uptrend line, which is a crucial level to watch in the near term.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Buyers will try to strengthen their position by pushing the BNB price above the moving averages. If they can pull it off, the BNB/USDT pair could challenge the $928 overhead resistance.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price continues lower and closes below the uptrend line, it signals that the bears have the advantage. The pair could then slide to the solid support at $790, where the buyers are expected to step in.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) remains inside the descending channel pattern, but the bulls are attempting to start a recovery.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Buyers will have to drive the price above the 20-day EMA ($1.93) to signal strength. The XRP/USDT pair could then rally to the 50-day SMA ($2.09) and subsequently to the downtrend line.

Instead, if the XRP price turns down from the current level or the moving averages, it indicates that the bears are active at higher levels. The pair may then decline to the solid support at $1.61. Below this level, the pair may collapse to $1.25.

Solana price prediction

Buyers are attempting to start a recovery in Solana (SOL), but the long wick on the candlestick shows selling at higher levels.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the price continues lower and breaks below $116, it signals the resumption of the downtrend. The SOL/USDT pair could slump to $108 and eventually to the critical support at $95.

The first sign of strength will be a break and close above the 20-day EMA ($127). That suggests the bears are losing their grip. The Solana price could rise to the 50-day SMA ($135) and then to $147.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains below the $0.13 level, signalling that the bears have continued to exert pressure.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the $0.12 level gives way, the DOGE/USDT pair could start the next leg of the downtrend to $0.10.

A minor positive for the bulls is the positive divergence on the RSI. That suggests the bearish momentum is weakening. Buyers will have to drive the Dogecoin price above the moving averages to signal that the market has rejected the break below $0.13. The pair could then rally toward $0.19.

Cardano price prediction

Buyers are attempting to start a recovery by pushing Cardano (ADA) back above the breakdown level of $0.37.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The positive divergence on the RSI suggests that sell-pressure is reducing. A close above the 20-day EMA ($0.38) signals the start of a recovery, which could reach the 50-day SMA ($0.43) and then $0.50.

Alternatively, if the Cardano price turns down from the 20-day EMA, it shows that the bears remain in command. The ADA/USDT pair could then nosedive to $0.30 and later to the Oct. 10 low of $0.27.

Related: AI bubble risks in 2026: What’s the potential impact on Bitcoin price?

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) turned up from the 20-day EMA ($575) on Thursday, indicating positive sentiment.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls will attempt to drive the Bitcoin Cash price above the $631 resistance. If they manage to do that, the possibility of a break above $651 increases. The BCH/USDT pair could then surge to $720.

This positive view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns down and breaks below the moving averages. Such a move suggests the pair could consolidate between $443 and $631 for some time.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink (LINK) remains sandwiched between the 20-day EMA ($12.78) and the $11.61 support.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The tight range trading is likely to resolve with a range expansion in the next few days. If the price turns up and breaks above the moving averages, the LINK/USDT pair could climb to $15.01 and then to $16.80.

On the contrary, if Chainlink price turns down and breaks below the $11.61 support, it heightens the risk of a drop below $10.94. The pair could then plummet to the Oct. 10 low of $7.90.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) remains below the 20-day EMA ($26.72), but the bears have failed to sink the price below the $22.19 support.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls will take advantage of the situation and attempt to push the price above the 20-day EMA. If they succeed, the HYPE/USDT pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($32.22) and later to the breakdown level of $35.50.

On the other hand, if the Hyperliquid price turns down from the 20-day EMA, it signals that the bears remain in control. That increases the likelihood of a drop below $22.19. The pair could then plunge to the Oct. 10 low of $20.82.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.



