Bitcoin’s tight range trading is expected to culminate with a range expansion in the near term.

Some major altcoins are showing signs of strength and may start a relief rally in the short term.

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls are attempting to take charge by pushing the price above the $90,000 level. However, prediction market traders on Polymarket have subdued expectations for BTC in 2026. The odds of BTC hitting $150,000 before 2027 are only 21%.

CryptoQuant head of research, Julio Moreno, said on the Milk Road show that BTC entered a bear market in early November and is yet to recover. Moreno anticipates BTC to bottom in the $56,000 to $60,000 range, based on its realized price and past performance.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

A similar downside target objective was projected by early BTC investor Michael Terpin, who said that BTC could bottom out near $60,000 in Q4 2026. He added that the fall would be a great buying opportunity as the next halving could “lead to potential supply shock,” triggering massive buying in 2028 and 2029.

Could BTC and the major altcoins start a sharp recovery? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC has been trading inside a narrow range between $86,400 to $90,600 for the past few days. Usually, such tight ranges are followed by a range expansion.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattening 20-day exponential moving average ($88,500) and the relative strength index (RSI) near the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand.

If buyers drive the Bitcoin price above $90,600, the BTC/USDT pair could climb to $94,589. This is a critical level for the bears to defend, as a close above it opens the doors for a rally to $100,000 and later to $107,500.

The bears will gain the upper hand if the price turns down and plunges below $86,400. That increases the risk of a break below the $84,000 support.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) remains stuck inside the symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating uncertainty about the next directional move.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the price closes above the 50-day SMA ($3,007), the ETH/USDT pair could ascend to the resistance line. Sellers are expected to defend the resistance line with all their might, as a break above it opens the doors for a rally toward $4,000.

Instead, if the Ether price turns down from the resistance line, it suggests that the pair could extend its stay inside the triangle. The bears will be back in the driver’s seat on a close below the support line.

BNB price prediction

Sellers are attempting to defend the 50-day SMA ($873), but a positive sign is that the BNB (BNB) bulls have kept up the pressure.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

That increases the possibility of a rally to $928, where the bears are expected to step in. If buyers overcome the barrier at $928, the BNB/USDT pair will complete a bullish ascending triangle pattern. The positive setup has a pattern target of $1,066.

Contrary to this assumption, if BNB turns down and breaks below the uptrend line, it suggests that the bulls have given up. The next leg of the downtrend could begin on a close below $790.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) has been clinging to the 20-day EMA ($1.90) for the past few days, increasing the likelihood of an upside breakout.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If that happens, the XRP/USDT pair could rise to the downtrend line. There is resistance at the 50-day SMA ($2.02), but it is likely to be crossed. Sellers are expected to mount a strong defense at the downtrend line. If the price turns down sharply from the downtrend line, the pair may remain inside the channel for some more time.

The $1.61 level is the critical support to watch out for on the downside. If the level cracks, the XRP price may start a new downtrend toward the Oct. 10 low of $1.25.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) rose to the 50-day SMA (131), but the long wick on the candlestick shows the bears are aggressively defending the level.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

However, the positive divergence on the RSI suggests that the selling pressure is reducing. Buyers will again attempt to drive the Solana price above the 50-day SMA. If they manage to do that, the SOL/USDT pair could climb to $147.

Contrarily, if the price turns down from the moving averages and breaks below $116, it signals that the bears remain in control. The pair could then plunge to $108 and subsequently to $95.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell below the $0.12 level on Wednesday, but the bears could not sustain the lower levels.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls pushed the price above the breakdown level of $0.13 on Thursday but are struggling to hold on to the higher levels. If the price turns down and breaks below $0.12, it signals that the bears have flipped the $0.13 level into resistance. The DOGE/USDT pair may then slump to the Oct. 10 low of $0.10.

On the other hand, if the price turns up and breaks above the 50-day SMA ($0.14), it suggests that the market rejected the breakdown below the $0.13 level. Dogecoin price may then march toward the $0.16 level.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) remains in a downtrend, but the bulls are attempting to start a relief rally by pushing the price above the 20-day EMA ($0.37).

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The positive divergence on the RSI suggests that selling pressure is reducing. If buyers thrust the price above the 20-day EMA, the ADA/USDT pair could rise to the 50-day SMA ($0.41) and then to the breakdown level of $0.50.

On the contrary, if the Cardano price turns down from the moving averages, it indicates the bears remain sellers on rallies. A close below $0.33 opens the gates for a drop to $0.30 and later to the Oct. 10 low of $0.27.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has dipped to the 20-day EMA ($588), which is a crucial near-term support to watch out for.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the price turns up from the 20-day EMA, the bulls will again strive to drive the BCH/USDT pair above the stiff overhead resistance of $631. If they can pull it off, the Bitcoin Cash price could surge to the $651 to $720 resistance zone.

Conversely, a close below the 20-day EMA suggests that the bulls are losing their grip. The pair could slide to the 50-day SMA ($559) and later to the solid support at $508. That indicates the pair may remain inside the large $443 to $631 range for a while.

Chainlink price prediction

Buyers are attempting to push Chainlink (LINK) above the 50-day SMA ($13.06), indicating demand at lower levels.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If they succeed, the LINK/USDT pair could rally to $15.01. Sellers are expected to pose a strong challenge at $15.01, as a break above it signals a short-term trend change. The pair may then rally to $16.80.

Sellers will have to tug the Chainlink price below the $11.61 to $10.94 support zone to retain the advantage. The pair could then resume the downtrend and retest the Oct. 10 low of $7.90.

Zcash price prediction

Zcash (ZEC) rose back above the 50-day SMA ($474) on Saturday, but the higher levels are attracting sellers.

ZEC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The zone between the moving averages and the uptrend line is the crucial support to watch out for on the downside. If the price turns up sharply from the support zone, the bulls will attempt to clear the resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $574. If they do that, the ZEC/USDT pair could surge to $648.

This bullish view will be negated in the near term if the Zcash price continues lower and breaks below the uptrend line. The pair may then decline to $371.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.