Bitcoin’s failure to sustain above $90,000 indicates a negative sentiment, where rallies are being sold into.

Several major altcoins threaten to break below their recent lows.

Bitcoin (BTC) has dipped back below $87,000, indicating a lack of demand at higher levels. Glassnode said in a post on X that the 30-day simple moving average (SMA) of net flows into BTC and ETH exchange-traded funds has turned negative, signaling:

“a phase of muted participation and partial disengagement from institutional allocators.”

Along with institutional investors, participation by retail and short-term traders has also decreased. CryptoQuant data shows that the 30-day SMA of active addresses has declined to 807,000, its lowest level in the past year.

In addition, the 30-day SMA of Binance depositing and withdrawing addresses shows a drop to annual lows, indicating a market stalemate.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

BTC neither saw a blow-off top in 2025 nor a sharp 70% or 80% drawdown. Entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano said in an interview on CNBC that some investors are disappointed that BTC did not soar to $150,000 or higher. However, they have to remember that BTC is up 300% in three years.

What are the crucial support levels to watch out for in BTC and major altcoins? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

Buyers pushed the price above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) ($88,850) on Monday, but the long wick on the candlestick shows selling at higher levels.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears will attempt to pull the price to the crucial support at $84,000, which is likely to attract buyers. If Bitcoin’s price turns up from $84,000 and breaks above the 20-day EMA, it suggests a possible range formation in the near term. The BTC/USDT pair could swing from $84,000 to $94,589 for some time.

On the contrary, if the price breaks below $84,000, it signals the resumption of the downmove. The pair could drop to $80,600 and eventually to the vital support at $74,508.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) pierced the 20-day EMA ($3,010) on Monday, but the bulls could not clear the 50-day SMA ($3,088) resistance.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears are attempting to seize control by pulling the Ether price below the support line of the symmetrical triangle pattern. If they succeed, the ETH/USDT pair could slump to $2,623 and then to $2,373.

Conversely, if the price turns up sharply from the support line and breaks above the moving averages, it suggests that the pair could remain inside the triangle for some more time. Buyers will be back in the game after ETH price closes above the resistance line.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) turned down from the 20-day EMA ($865) on Monday, indicating selling on minor rallies.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The BNB/USDT pair risks falling below the uptrend line. If that happens, the BNB price could tumble to the $790 level. This is a crucial level for the bulls to defend, as a break below $790 may sink the pair to $730.

On the contrary, if the price bounces from the uptrend line or the $790 level and breaks above the 20-day EMA, it suggests that the pair may rally to $928. A close above $928 opens the doors for a rally to $1,019, signalling that the corrective phase may be over.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) resumed its slide toward the support line of the descending channel pattern, indicating that the bears are in command.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls are expected to aggressively defend the $1.61 level, but if the bears prevail, the XRP/USDT pair could nosedive toward the Oct. 10 low of $1.25.

Instead, if the price turns up from the support line and breaks above the moving averages, it suggests that the pair may remain inside the channel for a while longer.

The bulls will be back in the driver’s seat on a close above the downtrend line. The pair could then rally toward $3.10.

Solana price prediction

Solana’s (SOL) failure to climb above the 20-day EMA ($128) indicates that every relief rally is being sold into.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The SOL/USDT pair risks breaking below the $116 level. If that happens, the Solana price could plummet to $108 and eventually to the critical support at $95, where the buyers are expected to step in.

On the upside, the bulls will have to push the price above the moving averages to signal strength. A short-term trend change will be indicated after the pair ascends above the $147 resistance. The pair could then march toward $172.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) turned down from the 20-day EMA ($0.13) on Tuesday, indicating that the bears remain in control.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will try to start a new downtrend by pulling the Dogecoin price below $0.12. If they succeed, the DOGE/USDT pair could slide to the Oct. 10 low of $0.10.

This bearish view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns up from the current level and breaks above the moving averages. Such a move suggests that the market has rejected the breakdown below the $0.13 support. The pair may then rise to $0.16 and subsequently to $0.19.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) turned down from the $0.37 level, indicating that the bears are trying to flip the level into resistance.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will attempt to resume the downtrend by pulling the Cardano price below $0.34. If they do that, the ADA/USDT pair could plunge to $0.30 and, after that, to the Oct. 10 low of $0.27.

Time is running out for the bulls. They will have to swiftly thrust the price above the moving averages to signal a comeback. The pair could then rally to the breakdown level of $0.50, which is likely to act as a major hurdle.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) turned up from the 20-day EMA ($570) on Monday, but the bulls could not sustain the bounce.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears are attempting to strengthen their position by sinking the Bitcoin Cash price below the 20-day EMA. If they can pull it off, the BCH/USDT pair could descend to the 50-day SMA ($541).

On the contrary, if BCH price turns up sharply from the moving averages, it suggests that the bulls continue to buy on dips. That increases the likelihood of a rally to the $631 to $651 resistance zone.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink (LINK) turned down from the 20-day EMA ($12.91) on Monday, indicating that the bears continue to sell on rallies.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

There is minor support at $11.61, but if the level cracks, the LINK/USDT pair could drop to the strong support at $10.94. Buyers are expected to vigorously defend the $10.94 level, as a break below it may sink the LINK price to the Oct. 10 low of $7.90.

Buyers will have to drive the pair above the moving averages to gain the upper hand. The pair may then rally to $15.01. A break and close above the $15.01 resistance suggests that the downtrend may be over.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) bounce could not even reach the 20-day EMA ($27.09), indicating a lack of demand from the bulls at higher levels.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears will attempt to pull the Hyperliquid price below the $22.19 support. If they manage to do that, the HYPE/USDT pair could retest the Oct. 10 low of $20.82. Buyers are expected to step in at the $20.82 level, as a break below it may sink the pair to $16.90.

The bulls will have to push the price above the 20-day EMA to signal strength. The pair may then climb to $29.37 and later to the breakdown level of $35.50.

