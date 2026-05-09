Bitcoin continues to find buyers on each dip, but charts suggest traders may struggle to overcome the $84,000-$92,000 resistance cluster.

Key points:

Bitcoin needs to hold above $78,000 to avoid a trend reversal and return to $80,000 as resistance.

Altcoin buyers have left the scene, keeping in step with Bitcoin's slight correction.

Bitcoin (BTC) pulled back near $79,000 on Friday, but buying at lower levels pushed the price toward $80,000. The next big question on traders’ minds is whether BTC will resume its uptrend or higher levels will again attract aggressive selling from bears.

CryptoQuant analyst IT Tech said in a Thursday QuickTake note that BTC needs to rally and maintain above $88,880 for a bottom to be confirmed. Until then, the $85,000 to $88,000 range is likely to see selling by buyers who want to “get out flat.”

However, Bollinger Bands creator John Bollinger has a different view. In an X post on Thursday, Bollinger said that their trend model had turned positive for BTC a day earlier and they had taken a position accordingly.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

Among all the positives, a minor negative for the bulls is that BTC exchange-traded funds recorded $277.5 million in outflows on Thursday. That was the first net outflow in May, according to SoSoValue data. That suggests select investors have turned cautious and are booking profits near overhead resistance levels.

Could BTC and the major altcoins bounce off their support levels? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC pulled back from $82,850 on Wednesday, signaling that the bears are fiercely defending the $84,000 overhead resistance.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day exponential moving average ($77,929) is the critical support to watch out for on the downside. If the BTC price rebounds off the 20-day EMA with strength, it signals that the bulls are buying on every minor dip. That improves the prospects of a break above the $84,000 level. If that happens, the BTC/USDT pair may skyrocket to $92,000, then to $97,924.

Sellers are likely to have other plans. They will strive to defend the $84,000 level and yank the price below $74,937. If they manage to do that, the pair may tumble to the 50-day simple moving average ($73,448) and then to the support line.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) closed below the 20-day EMA ($2,304) on Wednesday, indicating that the bulls are booking profits.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The next stop on the downside is the 50-day SMA ($2,225), followed by the support line. A solid rebound off the support line suggests the ETH/USDT pair may remain within the channel for a few more days.

The first sign of strength will be a break and close above $2,465. The pair may then rise to the resistance line, where the bears are expected to step in. However, if the bulls prevail, the ETH price may soar to $3,050.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) has pulled back toward the moving averages, suggesting bears are selling on minor rallies.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the BNB price bounces off the moving averages with force, it increases the likelihood of a rally to the $687 level. Sellers will attempt to keep the price within the $ 570 to $ 687 range by defending the overhead resistance.

On the other hand, a break and close above the $687 signals that the bulls are back in the driver’s seat. The BNB/USDT pair may rise to $730 and then to $790. Sellers are expected to pose a strong challenge at the $790 level.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) continues to trade near the moving averages, indicating a state of equilibrium between the buyers and sellers.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattish moving averages and the RSI just below the midpoint do not give either bulls or bears a clear advantage. If the price turns down and breaks below the $1.27 level, the XRP/USDT pair may remain inside the descending channel pattern for a few more days.

On the upside, the bulls are expected to encounter stiff resistance at the downtrend line and then at the $1.61 level. Buyers will have to overcome the $1.61 barrier to signal a potential trend change. The XRP price may then rally to $2.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) is facing selling pressure at the $90.73 level, but a positive for the bulls is that they have not ceded much ground to the bears.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls will again attempt to push the SOL price above $90.73. If they succeed, the SOL/USDT pair may surge to $98. Sellers are expected to vigorously defend the $98 level, as a close above it may catapult the pair to $117.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down and breaks below the moving averages, it suggests that the pair may remain inside the tight range for a while longer. A break below the $82.65 level opens the doors for a fall to $76.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) declined sharply from the $0.12 resistance level on Wednesday, indicating profit-taking by short-term traders.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($0.10) is the critical support level to watch in the near term. If the DOGE price turns up sharply from the 20-day EMA, the bulls will again attempt to pierce the $0.12 resistance. If they manage to do that, the DOGE/USDT pair may rally to $0.14, then to $0.16.

Conversely, a break and close below the 20-day EMA suggest that the pair may remain within the $0.09 to $0.12 range for a few more days.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) turned down from the $43.76 to $45.77 zone on Wednesday, indicating aggressive selling by the bears.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The HYPE price pulled back to the 20-day EMA ($41.69), an important level to watch. If the price turns up sharply from the 20-day EMA, the bulls will again endeavor to clear the overhead hurdle. If they manage to do that, the HYPE/USDT pair may surge to $50.

This bullish view will be invalidated in the near term if the price continues lower and breaks below the 50-day SMA ($40.29). The pair may then descend to $34.45.

Related: Four signs that show Ethereum's rally is exhausted at $2.4K

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) continues to oscillate within the broad range of $0.22 to $0.31, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($0.25) has begun to turn up gradually, and the RSI is in positive territory, indicating a slight edge for the bulls. If the price turns up above the moving averages, the bulls will attempt to drive the ADA/USDT pair to $0.30 and, later, to the stiff overhead resistance at $0.31.

Contrarily, a break below the moving averages suggests that the bulls are losing their grip. The bears will then strive to pull the ADA price to the $0.22 support.

Zcash price prediction

Zcash (ZEC) broke above the $560 resistance on Wednesday, but the bears stalled the rally at $607.

ZEC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The shallow pullback is a positive sign, as it indicates the bulls are not rushing to close their positions. That improves the prospects of the continuation of the uptrend. If the ZEC/USDT pair breaks above $607, the next target is likely $750.

On the downside, support lies at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $496, then at the 50% retracement level at $462. Sellers will be back in the driver’s seat on a close below the 61.8% retracement level of $428.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) turned down sharply from $486 on Wednesday, suggesting bears are aggressively defending the level.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattish 20-day EMA ($450) and the RSI near the midpoint suggest that the BCH/USDT pair may remain inside the $419 to $486 range for some more time.

The next trending move is expected to begin on a close above $486 or below $419. If buyers secure a close above $486, the BCH price may start an up move to $520. Alternatively, a close below the $419 support signals the resumption of the next leg of the downtrend toward $375.



